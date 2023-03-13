North special ed teacher spotlighted by KDE office

Savannah Rose, a special education teacher at North Calloway Elementary School, is seen conducting a reading lesson last week during a visit from the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL). OSEEL Associate Commissioner Gretta Hylton said they were spotlighting Rose's teaching methods for an email sent to hundreds of other special educators across the state.

 Photo by Ryan Marchetti / Calloway County School District

MURRAY – Representatives with the Kentucky Department of Education visited North Calloway Elementary last week to put a spotlight on the instruction methods of special education teacher Savannah Rose.

Gretta Hylton, associate commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL), said she had been planning to come to North for a few months and was glad to finally arrive after a COVID outbreak had postponed the last trip. She said the purpose of the trip was to learn more about Rose’s teaching style and highlight it in an email her office sends out weekly to educators cross the state.