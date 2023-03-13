North special ed teacher spotlighted by KDE office

MURRAY – Representatives with the Kentucky Department of Education visited North Calloway Elementary last week to put a spotlight on the instruction methods of special education teacher Savannah Rose.
Gretta Hylton, associate commissioner in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL), said she had been planning to come to North for a few months and was glad to finally arrive after a COVID outbreak had postponed the last trip. She said the purpose of the trip was to learn more about Rose’s teaching style and highlight it in an email her office sends out weekly to educators cross the state.
“We’re just happy to be here,” Hylton said. “In our communications with local districts, we have started this ‘News You Can Use,’ which is essentially a Monday afternoon quick burst of information with important things to know. Through that, we’ve asked school districts to share spotlights of innovative practices that are occurring within their district. This was shared with us, so we wanted to come see and shine a spotlight on great things in special education.”
Hylton said that when her office shines a spotlight on certain practices, the staff shares it with all 173 districts in the state. Not only do those emails inform other special education teachers across the state about successful instructional techniques, but they also hopefully save the busy staff at those schools from having to field a lot of phone calls from educators wanting more information, she said.
“The intention was to shine a positive light on things happening in special education,” Hylton said. “Sometimes, we get too bogged down in compliance and all those things, and there's so much more happening, and special ed folks aren't always the best at sharing really great things they're doing because we're always working to improve. So, we just wanted to pause, take an opportunity, highlight some really cool practices that are happening in districts with teachers and staff that are working super, super hard and then be able to share that with others.
“There's so much going on (in Rose’s class) and they're doing such a great job. The takeaway for me is the real-life component of it, the smooth, seamless interaction of working through a complex environment and all the adults focused on all the kids. It was really incredible seeing how focused on students (Rose and her aides are). I mean, that's beautiful when you get to see that.”
“This is my sixth year teaching in a classroom with students who have complex needs,” Rose said. “My goal in my classroom is to ensure that each student has the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, enriching environment. Adaptations are made daily based on each students' needs. I am very fortunate to have Mrs. Pam Jones as our speech and language therapist. She goes above and beyond to help incorporate communication in our lessons. I love my job, my students and my school so very much.”
Lynsey Smith, director of special education for the Calloway County School District, said she reached out to OSEEL because she said she and other administrators are proud of the work Rose is doing. When she contacted the office, she thought Rose and North Calloway would probably just get a mention in the email, so she was very surprised when she learned that Hylton wanted to visit in person with colleagues like Executive Strategic Advisor Tracy Sharpe.
“Our special education teacher and speech pathologist work together to help our students to be able to communicate,” Smith said. “Oftentimes, that helps behaviors when we can communicate, but it also helps them to be able to interact with peers and with other adults in the building. It makes it more inclusive, and that's what we're looking for, to make sure kids are included in all things.”
“Individuals have an opportunity to submit a spotlight, and like Gretta said, everyone's working so hard to continuously improve, but there are bright spots everywhere, so Lindsey submitted that,” Sharpe said. “It’s good to identify and share the positives.”
“What's so beautiful about it is that you look around and see all the people that are committed to the success of the students in that classroom,” Hylton said. “(You’ve got) your district leaders, your school leaders, your gen ed folks, special ed folks, paraprofessionals – the beauty of all that is that just walking through the building, you can see that everybody's focused on the kids.”
