MURRAY – November is the time to bring awareness to a disease that is responsible for more than 120,000 deaths each year - Alzheimer’s.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with the disease, and that number is expected to increase to 13 million by 2050. They also reported that one in three seniors die from the disease, which is higher than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. While the average lifespan of those affected is four to eight years, some can live up to 20 years.
Alzheimer’s is most common in people over the age of 65, but it can also affect people who are younger. This is called early-onset Alzheimers and, according to Mayo Clinic, only 5% of people with the disease develop it early. The disease causes the brain to shrink due to nerve cell death and tissue loss
According to Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, catching the disease early is critical because medications are more likely to be effective in the early stages. They also list early signs of Alzheimer’s which are forgetfulness, misplacing things, withdrawal from social activities, changes in personality and mood and problems speaking or writing.
As of now, there is not a treatment for Alzheimer’s and prevention measures are still being researched. The Alzheimer’s Association said that physical exercise and a good diet can help lower the risk of the disease. The two diets they recommend are the dietary approaches to stop hypertension and the Mediterranean diet. The DASH diet limits sodium, sweets, sugary beverages and red meats. Both diets emphasize fish, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil.
Here in Murray, the Gardens at Hickory Woods is a secure area for residents with Alzheimer’s. Executive Director Annita Peeler explained they can have up to 22 residents in their care and they have their own apartment.
“Really there is nothing like it in Murray,” Peeler said. “(The residents) get a lot of specialized care because it is a smaller unit.”
She also explained that whenever the residents step out of their apartments, they can always see a member of the staff which they enjoy.
“A lot of them are nervous or afraid,” Peeler said. “And it is very comforting when they look out and see somebody”
There is also a support group for those who have family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s. They meet on the first Thursday of every month at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
