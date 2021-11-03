MURRAY – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month which, according to the American Cancer Society, is the second most common cancer in men and women.
ACS estimates that 119,100 men and 116,660 women will develop lung cancer this year, with 69,410 men and 62,470 women dying. They also said lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death making up approximately 25% of all cancer deaths.
The main cause of lung cancer is smoking. According to the Go2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, 80-85% of patients with lung cancer are caused by smoking. They warn that those who have been diagnosed with lung cancer and continue to smoke can interfere with the treatment and have worsened side effects. Continuing to smoke after a diagnosis can increase the chance of dying by one-third compared to patients who quit smoking or never started. Smoking can also decrease the amount of oxygen the tissues receive which can alter how fast surgery wounds can heal and can also lead to complications after surgery.
Those who are around smokers regularly can also develop lung cancer. FLC said that secondhand smoke is estimated to cause more than 3,000 lung cancer deaths per year.
FLC recommends that those who are high-risk for lung cancer need to be screened yearly. Screening typically begins at the age of 55 and lasts through 80. They also recommend those who have quit within the past 15 years be screened and those who have a 30 pack-year smoking history. That means if someone has smoked one pack of cigarettes a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years, they had a 30 pack-year smoking history.
The benefits of being screened, according to FLC, is the earlier the cancer is caught, the more likely it is to be cured. Also, the screening can detect other conditions or diseases that need to be treated.
