MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported Thursday that it has received notice of the 34th case of COVID-19 in the county.
In a news release, the health department said that the patient is a resident of Calloway County. However, no other information will be released regarding the case, due to the guidelines regarding the patient’s privacy.
There are now 34 cases in the county, with 26 patients having fully recovered, six isolated at home and now one hospitalized. There has been one death of a Calloway County resident.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. More information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
