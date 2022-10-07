The Kentucky Board of Nursing determines the scope of practice for nurses based on their credentials, in other words, what they are allowed to do and whether they can do that independently. A dependent practitioner may perform tasks within their scope of practice, but they can only be done under the authority of an independent practitioner.
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN)
Examples: nurse practitioner (NP), nurse anesthetist (CRNA), clinical nurse specialist (CNS), Nurse Midwife
Education: master’s degree or Doctor of Nursing Practice
• Independent (Although Kentucky places restrictions on when an APRN must have a collaborating physician and/or restricts their practice, such as restrictions on prescribing controlled substances.)
• Conducts assessments, diagnoses and treats patients.
• NPs provide care to a specific population based on their training program – adult-gerontology (A-GNP), pediatric (PNP), neonatal (NNP), psychiatric mental health (PMHNP), family (FNP) and women’s health (WHNP).
Education: associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree
• Performs assessments, makes nursing diagnoses, formulates nursing plan for care, integrates medical or other plans of care, implements the multidisciplinary plan of care (provides treatments, medications, procedures), evaluates effectiveness/progress and provides patient education.
• The RN supervises and delegates to the nursing team.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Education: vocational diploma (1 year) or associate degree
• Practices under the direction of a registered nurse or medical provider. LPNs do not diagnose or formulate a plan for care. There are restrictions on what procedures or medication administration an RN can delegate to an LPN.
Examples: Unlicensed/uncertified Assistive Personnel (UAP), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Education (UAP): (typically) enrolled in a health sciences training program, such as nursing.
Education (CNA): state-approved certificate program (4-12 weeks)
• Completes tasks delegated to them by the nursing staff. Assists with activities, such as bathing, feeding, toileting, positioning and ambulation; collects information such as vital signs, urine output and food intake; and performs procedures such as drawing blood or changing dressings.
