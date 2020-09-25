MURRAY — Next week, the National Weather Service Office in Paducah will observe what it is calling its fall severe weather safety and preparedness campaign.
This is because its coverage area that consists of 47 counties in western Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and southwestern Indiana is entering a time of year that is particularly known for severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes. As part of this campaign, the Paducah office’s lead forecaster and assistant warning coordination meteorologist, Christine Wieglos, said the agency will host a Facebook Live session at 7 Monday night to allow anyone in the area to discuss the subject.
“The months of October and November, particularly from mid-October through mid-November, bring an increase in severe thunderstorm activity across our area,” Wieglos said in a statement released earlier this week. The campaign will begin Monday and continue through next Friday, Oct. 2.
“Recent years provide several examples of this annual increase in severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.”
And one of the main target zones has been the NWS Paducah coverage area, which includes Calloway County, where one of these fall-time tornado events occurred. It was on the morning of Nov. 24. 2001 that what was classified as an F2 twister under the old Fujita scale touched down in the southwestern portion of the county near the Tennessee state line, then moved northeast before ending 11.5 miles later near Penny.
That tornado, measuring 300 yards at times, injured four people as it struck just after dawn.
“I’m often asked, ‘Why do we have an increase in tornadoes during the fall months?’” said Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer for the Paducah NWS office. “For one thing, the wind fields become progressively stronger and those wind fields are often accompanied by strong storm systems from the Plains states that are coming at us from the west. Whenever you get a strong storm system with increased wind fields, you’re often going to get cold fronts and the temperature profiles behind those cold fronts are quite cool and you have warm, moist air out in front.
“From that, you often have storms that can rotate.”
Holland said those wind fields are also moving at high ground speeds, meaning when storms do form, they move quite fast.
“It’s not uncommon for them to move at 60 to 70 mph, and we are known in this area for nighttime tornadoes because most of our tornadoes come after dark,” he said.
The most glaring example of the danger of a nighttime event came in early November 2005 for the Paducah NWS office. That was when a massive F3 tornado, measuring more than a quarter-mile in width and packing winds as high as 200 mph, struck the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana at about 2 a.m. Nov. 6. That tornado took the lives of 25 people and under today’s Enhanced Fujita scale would have been classified as an EF-5, the top level.
A little more than a week later, the Purchase Area was ravaged by an F3 that was about 200 yards wide and would kill one person and injure 10 in Marshall County near the Moors Resort area. That twister originated in the extreme northwestern part of Calloway County.
“Preparation and response are the keys to ensure you and your loved ones stay safe this fall,” Wieglos said. “First, ensure that you have a plan that includes a safe sheltering location when severe weather threatens. Second, be sure you have a means to receive weather warnings, particularly for overnight storms, which are more than twice as likely to kill. A weather radio is the perfect solution for being alerted of dangerous weather.
“Third, go to your pre-determine safe locations when a warning is issued for your area or when severe weather is observed.”
Wieglos added that the Paducah NWS office will have daily graphics about severe weather during the upcoming week to promote safety and awareness that will be available via social media.
