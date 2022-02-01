MURRAY – Although weather patterns can always change at the last minute, Murray’s official government weather observer said that as of Monday, the worst of a coming winter weather system would likely pass north of Calloway County. However, it’s still looking like this area could get between a quarter to a half-inch of ice.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service Paducah office’s official government weather observer for Murray, said enough rain is expected to fall Wednesday that flash flooding will be a risk. Temperatures are then expected to drop overnight and the rain will turn to freezing rain, Holland said. Calloway County is under a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through all of Thursday.
Earlier on Monday, Holland had been hopeful that Calloway County’s precipitation would be limited mostly to rain and that the ice would keep to the north, but the storm track shifted toward the south Monday afternoon.
“That just goes to show how quickly the data can change,” Holland said. “The worst of the ice will still stay to our north and west. That has not changed, but the overall trend has been for the colder temperatures to come into Murray a bit quicker than what we thought (Monday) morning. That means the cold front will come through Wednesday night and the temperatures will drop quickly Thursday morning.
“We are on the southern edge of the winter storm watch, which means the higher totals will still be to our north and west, but it doesn’t take much ice to cause problems. The National Weather Service officially has Calloway (receiving) a quarter to half an inch of freezing rain. The higher totals will be northwest of Murray, with the smaller totals in the south to southeast part of Calloway County. And they’re saying we could get about an inch or two of snow on top of that as the system begins to move out. We’ll get a deeper layer of cold air that should transition the ice over to snow before it ends.”
Holland emphasized that the levels of ice and freezing rain will not be comparable at all to the 2009 ice storm, which saw 1-2 inches of ice in this area. Even so, the possibility of a half-inch of ice is still cause for concern.
“This is not a 2009 system, but it does have the potential to cause quite a few problems, specifically north and west of Murray,” Holland said. “It will probably be enough to cause a few power outages and tree damage somewhere in western Kentucky. Possibly, it won’t be Calloway County, and it will be more likely toward Marshall, McCracken, Ballard, Livingston – those areas just to our north.”
Holland said people should watch the latest forecasts throughout the week because the storm trend could still shift more to the south. Even if that doesn’t happen, Calloway County residents need to be aware of the risk of flash flooding as rain starts to fall Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday.
“People still need to monitor and check back with the latest weather conditions over the next 48 hours because changes to the forecast are still possible,” Holland said Monday afternoon. “But before the cold temperatures get here, we will still have a big, heavy rain threat, so we don’t need to forget about (the) rainfall totals between 2-4 inches before the freezing rain gets here. So we kind of have a one-two punch with the flooding and with the ice threat.”
Holland also noted that with the large rainfall, street and highway crews will not be able to pre-treat the roadways, so roads will likely be very slick Thursday and drivers will need to be extremely careful. He also advised that if you have to travel north to Illinois for any reason on Thursday, it would be a good idea to reconsider because conditions could be very hazardous in the northern part of the storm system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.