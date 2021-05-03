HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service Office in Memphis said last week that a severe thunderstorm that moved through Henry County Wednesday evening spawned a tornado.
A damage survey team from the Memphis office made that determination after visiting areas of the county northeast of Paris. According to the team’s findings, the tornado touched down at 6:53 p.m. about 5 1/2 miles northeast of Paris, stayed on the ground for almost seven miles before lifting more than four miles southeast of Buchanan. The path followed an east/northeast direction.
The survey team said that its findings indicate that this was a fairly large tornado, about 400 yards in width at its maximum size. However, it only registered an EF-1 rating with winds of between 95 and 100 mph. One injury was reported and that occurred inside a mobile home that was rolled onto its side just west of Log Cabin Road. n
The survey team’s report indicated that the tornado achieved its maximum intensity after crossing U.S. 79 in the area of Sulphur Springs Wells Academy and Friendship roads. There, a large metal building was destroyed.
The tornado formed from a long-track supercell thunderstorm that had generated a well-defined hook echo on radar as it moved out of Weakley County into Henry County, a little south of the Calloway County line. However, there is no evidence that a tornado touched down in the northwestern part of the county.
