MURRAY — The mother of a Murray woman whose death six years ago in the South American nation of Chile is considered a homicide said her first meeting with Chilean officials since they reopened the case last week was mostly positive.
Except for some transmission issues with the virtual means of communication used for Monday afternoon’s meeting, Regina O’Neal said she is feeling optimism after a 40-minute conversation. O’Neal, who resides in Murray, is the mother of Erica Hagan, who was 22, when she was found deceased in her apartment on Sept. 6, 2014 inside an apartment on the Chilean campus where she was teaching.
“It went pretty well,” O’Neal said on Monday evening after the meeting had concluded. The Regional Prosecutor Office of Arucania, which oversees the city of Temuco, where Colegio de Bautista, the college where Hagan was teaching, is located, reopened the case late last week after activities of a lawyer were discovered that led the office to believe something improper was occurring and needed a closer look. O’Neal also said public pressure from citizens had a hand in the office’s decision.
“We had all kinds of technical problems with Zoom and it didn’t work. So I decided, ‘OK, I’ll just go run an errand I need to run and come back real quick. and while I’m out, it started working. That’s just how it goes,” she said.
That issues would occur with the communications of Monday’s meeting seems par for the course for O’Neal who has struggled to have this case have a stronger priority with Chilean authorities since a man who was accused of causing Hagan’s death was acquitted in a 2016 trial. That man — Domingo Cofre — was a security guard for the apartment where Hagan lived and is believed to have died on Sept. 5, 2014, a day before her body was found.
O’Neal has said several times that she believes Cofre is, in fact, not the person who killed her daughter.
As of last week, the pursuit to find the killer has resumed in earnest, and, while O’Neal said not much of significance resulted from Monday’s meeting, there was one part that is leaving her particularly encouraged.
“If I understood them correctly, when I did ask them to invite the (United States’) FBI to, if nothing else, observe, they agreed to go through channels,” she said. “I told them, ‘Maybe they have a way of testing things that you don’t know about,’ but the thing was I also knew (the FBI) can’t do anything without being invited. So they agreed to that.
“Now, it depends on how they word it. If they word it one way, (the FBI) will be just observers, but if they word it another way, the U.S. can actually have agents investigate. Right now, their hands are kind of tied because they can’t do anything unless any suspects come to the United States. Then, they can question them.”
O’Neal also said her legal team in the case has received a message of apology from the attorney whose actions recently appeared to grab the Chilean prosecutor’s office’s attention. An interesting twist, O’Neal said, is this is the same attorney who represented Cofre in his murder trial when he was accused of killing the Calloway County High School alum, who was a few months from returning to the United States. Hagan was completing a program with Georgetown College near Lexington, in which she was serving as a teaching assistant in English at Colegio Bautista.
The attorney, for reasons O’Neal said she is still not certain, after offering to assist her team a few months ago, allegedly obtained information she had submitted to Chilean authorities and used it to successfully persuade a judge to allow Hagan’s apartment to be unsealed this year. O’Neal sad this was under the impression that campus authorities were investigating a fire at the apartment and needed to see her room to obtain evidence,
Whether it was true or not is unknown. However, O’Neal said it was a matter of an attorney offering his services to two sides of the same case. O’Neal has suspected that there has been a cover-up in her daughter’s case and that was addressed by the Arucanania office in a press release last week.
“The Regional Prosecutor of Arucania has resolved to reopen the investigation into the death of Erica Hagan, and commanded a team of prosecutors specialized in violent crimes and gender violence to carry out the proceedings that are conducive to clarifying the facts under investigation, determination of eventual perpetrators, either as direct authors, accomplices or accessories to the crime under investigation or who have concurred with direct acts to obstruct the investigation,” the release read.
O’Neal said the information the attorney used came from a 2018 proposal consisting of about 70 points she made as to why her daughter’s case should be reopened. She said that information was “cut and pasted” into his arguments for having Hagan’s apartment unit unsealed.
“For the above, the request made by the mother of the victim was especially considered, reiterated last Thursday in a brief presented by her client, in order to reopen the investigation and carry out new procedures based on the analysis of the existing antecedents in the folder research,” the prosecutor’s office release said. “The Public Ministry considers that the circumstance of there being any line not sufficiently addressed, as stated by the petitioner, warrants deploying actions that ensure respect for the fundamental rights of the victim, such as access to justice.
In the same sense, the opinion of the murdered student’s mother has been especially considered, regarding questioning the status of victim of the Bautista Educational Foundation, so today the Prosecutor’s Office presented a motion for reconsideration challenging the admissibility of the interpreted complaint, by said entity, who does not hold the quality of victim with respect to the facts investigating.”
It is not known when O’Neal is expected to communicate again with Chilean authorities.
