PADUCAH – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This is a time for educating the public about a huge problem that is rampant in our world.
Kayla Myers, director of community engagement at the Merryman House, said that one in three women will experience abuse and/or stalking in their lives. Of course, abuse does not only happen to women, but to men as well. One in seven men will also experience abuse and/or stalking.
“It’s so much more common than what we think,” Myers said. “I have a hard time believing it sometimes until I come to work, so I feel like we need to (advocate against domestic violence) and talk about it over and over and then people will start to get it.”
How can you know when someone might be an abuser? Obviously, most abusers keep quiet about harming their partners because they do not want to be caught and reprimanded by the law, but, Myers said that sometimes abusers do show red flags. These red flags can be signs of extreme jealousy or possessiveness. This can include constantly checking up on their partners or controlling where their partner goes. A huge red flag is someone that abuses animals. According to awionline.org, in a national survey, 85% of domestic violence shelters indicated that survivors coming to their facilities reported incidents of pet abuse.
A term that is most used to describe abusers is gaslighters. This is when the abuser never takes responsibility for anything and makes everything their partner’s fault.
Myers also stated that some victims of domestic abuse may show warning signs. One example is when they hear about their partner, or their partner’s name is brought up, they show signs of fear. Or, maybe they have no say because their partner makes all the decisions. Of course, there can also be physical signs of abuse such as bruises or broken bones. Myers said victims, just like abusers, might not show any signs at all.
Last year, the domestic violence/homicide rates went up 70%. COVID played a huge factor in that jump. Myers said it is because the key tool for abusers is isolation and with lock down, it made reporting abuses difficult.
“Being at work or being in school, all those kinds of safeguards were no longer there,” Myers said. “So (survivors) didn’t have many ways to reach out. Maybe they didn’t physically have a way to reach out. For example, maybe they didn’t have transportation or a phone, so it was really just the worst case scenario for survivors.”
Not only is there a hotline number, the Merryman House now has a hotline chat button on their website. The chat just started this year and is available at all times, as well as the number. The website is marrymanhouse.org and the hotline number is 1-800-585-2686.
“We know that it takes an average of seven times for a survivor to leave their abuser for good,” Myers said. “So if you are at your first time, we want to support you, we want to make it your first and only time. If it is your second time, same situation, we are here for you. It doesn’t matter how many times you call us, it doesn’t matter what hour of the day or what day of the year.”
A common question that Myers said the Merryman Hose receives is ‘what about my job?’ or ‘what about my kids in school?’ Myers reassures survivors that their kids can still go to the same school. The schools are required to work with that survivor and pay for transportation to and from school. And, the Merryman House can work with survivors to secure transportation to work.
To support the Merryman House, donations may be made through their website. The Merryman House is hosting their PaDucky Derby which is where people who donate, ‘adopt’ a rubber duck and on the Oct. 23, they will race. To purchase one duck is $5 and the first three winners will receive cash prizes. The first place cash prize is $2,500.
To learn more on how you can get involved in domestic violence month, email Myers at kaylam@merryhouse.org.
