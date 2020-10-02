MURRAY – Thursday marked the beginning of Fall Wildfire Hazard Season, which brings burning restrictions to communities not already under a local burn ban.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the state’s 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Burning Law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning before 6 p.m. if the fire is in, or within 150 feet of, woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. James Wright, director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said the restrictions are in effect every fall from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15 and every spring from Feb. 15 through April 30.
“By adhering to the law and burning after 6 p.m., fires are less likely to escape,” Wright said. “Over the last several weeks, some areas of the state have received some precipitation while others have received little if any.”
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said his agency must enforce the Division of Forestry’s seasonal restrictions, but people may still burn yard debris as long as they follow the rules set by the state. If you do burn brush, though, it is best if you inform authorities first so that resources aren’t wasted by CCFR and law enforcement.
“A lot of people don’t realize it, but if you’re 150 feet away from the woods, you can burn as long as it’s natural vegetation,” Morgan said. “That’s the big thing – we have a lot of illegal burns. (The daytime burn restrictions) starts Oct. 1 and goes through Dec. 15. If they are going to burn within 150 feet of the woods, they need to wait until after 6 p.m.
“We also ask, if they’re going to have much of a fire at all, that they call the sheriff’s department and just tell them the address. That way, they don’t send us out there for a false alarm. Cell phones are bad for us because people are driving down the road, they see a big fire, they don’t know what it is and they call us. But we don’t know what we’re going to either; we’re just told we have a big fire. We’re going to it thinking we’ve got something, so until somebody gets there to verify that it’s not, we respond as if it is a true emergency. So if they would call, it would save us a lot of time and a lot of fuel.
“Also, if you think about it, the more we run up and down the road with lights and sirens, the more apt it is that something will happen (like a traffic collision). I hate to say that, but it’s true. If we can stop that with someone making a phone call and saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to burn a brush pile,’ or ‘I’m going to have a controlled burn,’ that’s all it takes. Just give them your address and that way, they know where it is and when they get a call, they know not to send this out right away.”
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 270-753-3151.
If you live in the Murray city limits, you must apply for a burn permit before you are allowed to burn anything at your home. Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said applicants must state specifically how large their burn pile will be and exactly how far away it is from the nearest structures. There must also be someone attending the fire at all times, he said.
Molinar said the seasonal burn regulations have been in place for quite some time.
“It’s been like that for years,” Molinar said. “It’s due to climate change and the time of year that we’re in. Everything is dehydrating very, very quickly right now as we start to go into fall and winter. We encourage everyone to pay a little more special attention to any burning going on outdoors for those reasons. Burning is still allowed, but only overnight through the 15th of December.”
Molinar said since most people are not likely to stay up late to tend to a fire, the seasonal restrictions help keep the overall number of burn piles to a minimum during this period of time.
“With those hours being overnight, most of us are asleep and most of us are not going to tend a fire throughout those hours, so therefore, the amount of burning reduces tremendously,” he said. “That is obviously done on purpose during this time, where everything is dehydrating and very dry, and then we get a little extra wind coming up, and all of that spells the possibility for disaster. So the smaller the amount of fires going on outside, the better.”
The state’s fall burning restrictions are in effect through Dec. 15 whether or not a county has a burn ban or, if it does, if it lifts the ban, the news release said. Officials with the Division of Forestry remind everyone to be careful with outdoor fire any time of the year, but especially during the wildfire seasons when the risk of a fire escaping is greatest. If a fire does escape, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office or local fire department.
In September, the Division of Forestry responded to more than 104 wildfire fires, when normally there are none this time of year. Some of the recent fires have been controlled by local fire departments and are not reflected in the division’s September statistic, the release said.
People are asked to call their local fire department or their County Judge-Executive’s office if they have questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division of Air Quality at 1-888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.
