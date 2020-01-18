Murray Ledger & Times: How long have you been serving on the city council?
Wesley Bolin: I was appointed to fill a vacancy in summer 2016 and was elected to my first full term that fall.
MLT: How has the experience been so far?
WB: It’s been very rewarding to represent my community. Serving on City Council has only deepened my appreciation for Murray and for the life I’ve had here. I’ve always been a curious person, and I love learning about the many moving parts of the city and all of the people who work hard to keep it functioning.
MLT: Any perspectives as the youngest council member?
WB: I’ve been the youngest council member since I began serving, and I look forward to someday losing that title! I hope that my viewpoint is a helpful addition to the mix of perspectives we have on the council. I spend a lot of time looking toward the past as a teacher of history, but as a young adult who intends to spend his life here and retire here, I also want to make sure that the choices we make today will set us up to prosper and thrive for decades to come.
People in different phases of life understandably have different needs and desires for their community. My dreams and expectations for life in Murray are different than those of a retiree, and are likewise different than the dreams my high school students have for their town. It takes a council with a range of backgrounds and viewpoints to properly represent a college town as diverse as Murray.
MLT: What are some of the things you are proud to have helped the city accomplish since serving on the council?
WB: My proudest accomplishments in my time in office are investments in our future. That includes new and renovated facilities for City Hall and the Police Department, and will soon include a newly constructed fire station that I’ve been proud to back as chair of the Public Safety Committee. Changes to our revenue structure were tough but necessary, and we’ve already seen the results of that effort in repaved roads, sidewalk repairs, and increased funding for the parks. I’m also proud of my vote for our smoking ordinance and the future health impact that will have.
On a lighter note, I look forward to new dining options from our recent food truck ordinance.
MLT: What are some things you would still like to see the city council work on, on how would you like to meet those goals?
WB: I plan to encourage continued funding for road repaving and the construction of new sidewalks. Every step we take to make Murray a more walk-able and bike-able city is also a step towards making us a healthier city. In my last campaign I focused on making city government more transparent and accessible, and I want to reiterate my call to stream our meetings online for people with busy schedules or no access to cable TV. I also hope we’ll continue our long term efforts to make Murray fair and open for all its citizens, regardless of background.
