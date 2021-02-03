MURRAY — Officials with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Police Department were scrambling Tuesday to warn residents that a suspected scam was in the process of attempting to rob people of money.
This is not unusual in a general sense. Any time such activity is suspected locally, both agencies are quick to warn residents of a scam’s presence.
However, what they were circulating Tuesday was altogether different, and concerning. The scammers were identifying themselves as members of these law enforcement agencies — as in both CCSO and MPD. On top of that, they were using names of actual officials who work for these agencies, officials reported.
CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said he has been in law enforcement for 22 years, but cannot remember when multiple agencies in the same community were being targeted like this at the same time.
“It may very well be the same ones that are involved with both,” Cash said late Tuesday afternoon. “It sounds like they are using the right lingo as far as each department is concerned. With one of the calls we received (from someone who received a call from the scammers), they told us that it was our number that was on their caller ID.”
Cash and MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said the first signs of trouble became evident Tuesday morning. That is when residents called the respective agencies to notify them of the calls they had received and subject matter involved.
Cash said that from what he has learned, there have been two calls received about this at CCSO headquarters. Both callers reported that they were contacted by a person claiming to be a detective or a specific deputy with CCSO. They then reported that the person stated that they or a family member had committed some type of crime or that they have failed to appear in court. The caller then asked for money to be sent and that an arrest warrant would be issued if the money is not sent.
Cash said the scammer did use the name of an actual CCSO deputy in one call. He said the name used in the call was not that of an actual deputy.
Wiggins said there were multiple calls also received at MPD headquarters, starting just before 11:30 a.m. He said the same tactics were used, with the caller saying he was with MPD and he was calling to demand money, otherwise an arrest warrant would be issued.
In those cases, Wiggins said the name of an actual MPD officer was used.
“I think the worst aspect of all of this is that they are using the names of actual people,” Wiggins said, immediately moving to what he said is the most important part of this situation: prevention. “Here’s the first thing people need to know, and that is we don’t do business like that, especially over the phone. We are never going to demand money from you.
“If you get a call like this, get off the phone and give us a call, or come down to our office and talk with us. But the No. 1 thing here is don’t give any of your personal information to them.”
Cash said there is good news so far from all of this. None of the complaining callers said they had lost money.
“That makes me think that people are paying attention and have listened to what we have been telling them about this so many times before,” Cash said. “And maybe if they call enough times and nobody gives them money, they’ll just figure out that there’s nothing here and they’ll move on to somewhere else. These people are opportunists, and, I hate to say it, in the day and age we’re in now, it’s pretty easy to find out names like this.”
Anyone who receives a call in which the caller says that an arrest will be made unless money is paid is urged to contact CCSO or MPD immediately. CCSO can be reached at 270-753-3151, while MPD’s number is 270-753-1621. CCSO headquarters are located at the corner of North Seventh and Olive streets, while MPD’s offices are at the intersection of North Fifth and Walnut streets.
Anyone who chooses to report such activity in person will have to wear a face covering, per COVID-19 guidelines.
