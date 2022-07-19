MURRAY – With high temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees this week, Murray’s Central Park swimming pool has opened just in time to provide some relief to families looking to get out of the house.
Although the pool currently has no extra lifeguards to spare, the plan is to offer free admission the rest of this week and to accommodate as many people as possible for the number of lifeguards that are available on any given day. People will be allowed to swim in two-hour segments from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., and anyone planning to swim is asked to call either the pool (270-762-0324) or the park office (270-762-0325) to reserve a spot.
After the Murray City Council voted in September to take full control of Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, which was previously run by a city-county board, Mayor Bob Rogers stated that his two biggest priorities were to open the pool the following summer and to install lights at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex. With both projects now finished, city officials, representatives of businesses that donated toward the project and other community members gathered Monday morning for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening. That was immediately followed by the arrival of children – some not even alive the last time the pool was open in 2019 – ready to swim.
Including the $500,000 The Murray Bank donated toward the Bee Creek lighting project, Rogers said the city had raised approximately $1.5 million for the park system. Since the bid for the light installation came in at $379,000, the bank allowed the remainder to go toward the pool. He said that so far, the city has collected about $1,220,000 in cash, while the rest has been pledged over several years.
Rogers said the final cost for the pool renovations came in around $1 million. The original bid from Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and Electric was $894,000, but a change order involving the performance bonding brought the pool construction costs up to about $924,000. The city also spent an additional $35,000 on new fencing, $15,000 on extra concrete and $10,000 on the revamped concessions stand.
“A lot of us have been looking forward to this for a long time,” Rogers said to the small crowd present for the ribbon-cutting. “I will tell you this has been a total community effort. A lot of people were involved in getting this done.”
Nearly 150 businesses and individuals donated toward the project, and the names are now displayed in alphabetical order on a new donor board near the entrance to the pool complex. Rogers said that whether people donated hundreds of thousands of dollars or much smaller amounts, every bit was a vital part of seeing the project through to completion. He did, however, take time to name some of the largest donors, which he said helped to assure the public that the project would actually be completed and encouraged more and more people to contribute to the fund.
Rogers said the park fundraising campaign got off to a great start in October when The Murray Bank and the Doran Foundation each contributed $500,000. Melissa Easley then came forward in November with a $100,000 donation, which was soon followed by another $100,000 from FNB Bank. Another $100,000 came from Rudolph Tire in February, and in the spring, the Bourbon and Bowties event hosted by Cellar Door Wine & Spirits raised another $112,000. During those few months, smaller checks continued to come in, Rogers said. He also thanked Charles Reed for advising him on the project.
The city council approved Steele & Allbritten’s bid in early December and the project got off the ground soon after that. Rogers thanked the company’s co-owners, President Bud Byars and Vice President Justin Pounds, for seeing the project through to its conclusion, adding that Pounds had spent uncountable hours on site in the last few months.
“We didn’t take bids on this until Dec. 8 of last year,” Rogers said. “To think that we could get this done between Dec. 8 and today – if you saw it before or during construction, you would say, ‘I don’t know if that can be done or not.’ But they got it done. We set a real aggressive goal of Memorial Day, just hoping, but everything had to fall in place just right and we didn’t make it. We were depending on too many people (outside contractors).”
After the ceremony, Aquatics Director Mike Sykes said he was “absolutely delighted” to have the pool back open and said he appreciated the dedication from Steele & Allbritten and all the donations from the community. After so many years of the pool losing water and the underground pipes deteriorating more and more, he said it was a relief to finally see the necessary investment put into the complex. He and Rogers also praised Parks Maintenance Supervisor Steve Wilhelm for his work getting the new concession stand ready.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said he was thankful to the donors and for the city’s guidance on the project, as well as Sykes’ decades of commitment to running the pool.
“Hats off to Mike Sykes for his dedication for years,” Yates said. “I don’t know a thing about pools, so I couldn’t do it without Mike, that’s for sure. And then (thanks to) Steve for his hard work on the concession stands. He really dedicated some time to it, and it took him away from (his regular duties). We’re excited. … It’s one of the calls we would get every summer. If it wasn’t the batting cages, it was the pool. ‘When is the pool gonna come back? What is the pool gonna be here?’ If you were to ask me two years ago, I would have said never. I just didn’t see it happening, and to see where we are today, it’s a great feeling and means a lot, to me personally, but obviously to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.