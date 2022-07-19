MURRAY – With high temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees this week, Murray’s Central Park swimming pool has opened just in time to provide some relief to families looking to get out of the house.

Although the pool currently has no extra lifeguards to spare, the plan is to offer free admission the rest of this week and to accommodate as many people as possible for the number of lifeguards that are available on any given day. People will be allowed to swim in two-hour segments from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., and anyone planning to swim is asked to call either the pool (270-762-0324) or the park office (270-762-0325) to reserve a spot.