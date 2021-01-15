MURRAY — Usually, by the time mid-January arrives, doctor’s offices and hospitals already have a good idea as to how much traffic they will see from patients suffering from a familiar ailment — influenza.
In some years, they have already seen quite a few by this time, depending on how soon the season begins. And that is why what is happening now is being seen as both surprising, as well as encouraging.
The flu is not running rampant.
“We’re abnormally low for flu cases this time of year,” said Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President for Patient Care Services Jeff Eye, who, along with other local officials, has been keeping an extra close eye on how the flu is progressing this season because of the potential for what has been described as a potential nightmare. With the United States and the rest of the world already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing needed was an outbreak of the flu as well, he said.
“Not having the flu right now to compound everything going on with COVID is really good, and I think it’s a number of things that’s causing that.”
At the top of the list, Eye said is a large increase in the number of Americans who have been vaccinated against the flu this year. However, he also said that he believes measures being taken to protect against the coronavirus have also been a big factor.
“The guidance ... universal masking, social distancing, focusing on hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene … have been important in this,” he said. “But we’ve also had more people receive the flu vaccine than we have had in a long time. I think it’s at least 10 million more people this year and, certainly, more vulnerable populations (older Americans and people with medical conditions, namely) had a higher uptake of the vaccine for flu.”
Whether it is increased vaccinations or the COVID-19 measures translating into flu defense, all Dr. Bob Hughes said he knows is that the flu is not causing as many problems as usual for this time of year.
“It’s probably the least amount of flu cases I’ve seen in my career, this far along into a potential flu season. To see as few cases as we’ve seen so far is very interesting,” said Hughes, the co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray. “I think a lot of people were worried about both (the flu and COVID-19 striking at the same time), but here’s what you need to understand … a lot of the mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus are most likely affecting the number of people getting the flu.
“You look at the Orient and some other areas of the world, it is widely accepted to wear masks within their culture, so I’d suspect that they mitigate cases of the flu in those places.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing a face mask that covers the nose and mouth has become a strong recommendation for parts of the world that had not widely prescribed previously to that practice.
“Now, does what has happened so far mean that perhaps the vaccine for the flu this year is overly effective? There’s really no way to know that yet,” Hughes said, adding that, following the national trend, the number of patients seeking the flu shot for this season at Primary Care did increase dramatically. “A lot of years, I’d say we’ve been as low as 28% of our patients getting the vaccine, but I’d say, this year, it’s been two-thirds to three-fourths, and I think all of the recommendations that were being made that you at least needed to be sure to get the flu vaccine this time, so you don’t get the flu and COVID together, was a very effective message.”
Eye also said that anyone who has not received a flu vaccine for this year needs to go ahead and receive it, especially while the flu is not hitting hard. Immunity is usually achieved within two weeks of receiving the shot.
“It seems like, this year, the flu vaccine itself seems to more closely match the strains of flu that are active, so H1N1 and H3N2 were two of the ones they saw in the southern hemisphere this time. Now, some years, they don’t get a good match with the actual strains that are going around, but they may have this time,” he said, adding that, while the flu seems much less of a threat right now, that does not mean it cannot make a sudden appearance.
“Could we have a late season? Of course. I’m not an infectious disease expert, but I do know that there’s an old saying that if you’ve seen one flu season, well, you’ve seen one flu season. But if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, you should get one.”
Hughes said he is expecting a “rocky” next two months when it comes to COVID-19. The last thing needed, he said, is to have the flu go from dormant to rampant at the same time.
“It’s just a matter of time before this new strain of the coronavirus we’re hearing about gets here, so until we get everybody vaccinated for that (which is starting to occur locally), that’s going to be a concern,” he said.
