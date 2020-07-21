MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said it was obvious that something was different Monday when the hospital’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing area developed a line of vehicles from the West Entrance onto South Ninth Street.
This came one day after the community learned that a second person who was a resident of Calloway County, had died from the coronavirus that has caused so much uncertainty, frustrating, even anger, among residents. And O’Dell said he sensed fear as a driving force in the line he witnessed during most of Monday morning.
“It could be that they noticed that (Kentucky as a whole) announced 1,000 cases yesterday. It could be that maybe they noticed they’ve been around people in the past couple of weeks who have tested positive, so yes I do think the anxiety has gone up locally for several reasons,” O’Dell said.
“And I think having another Calloway County resident pass away has not helped that feeling (Monday), and it’s only added to all of the other things that people are dealing with.”
The Calloway County Health Department announced the second death Sunday morning, adding that it would not release any other information about the patient out of privacy concerns for the patient and the patient’s family.
This comes as the county is in its worst stretch with the virus, where, in the span of a little more than a month-and-a-half, it has gone from having less than 50 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to just shy of 130.
The health department confirmed five more positive tests of Calloway County residents on Monday, bringing the total for the pandemic 128 with 96 having recovered and 26 isolated at home.
However, those numbers also include a statistic that caught the eye of Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, on Monday. Four patients, matching the highest number in a single day for the county, are hospitalized.
“That’s not good and if that number starts going up a lot here, that could be really bad,” Hughes said, looking at national numbers in which some states are seeing intensive care facilities in some hospitals overrun, which was the supreme fear of medical officials in the early stages of the pandemic.
“No, you don’t like seeing (a local death reported), but you also, as a doctor, don’t like seeing how there’s a potential for a lot of people to be very sick. Yeah, I think people (locally) are a little more worried now with what they’re seeing.”
Both O’Dell and Hughes said they hope residents who perhaps are not adhering to suggestions as wearing face masks in public, staying at least 6 feet from each other at all times and not becoming part of large gatherings, might begin to take those precautions more seriously.
“I think there’s some reassessment of people’s attitudes that needs to happen,” O’Dell said. “The virus is real but we still have a decent chunk (of people) that don’t believe it’s real or who don’t believe it’s as bad as we know it is or who’ve decided that just being told to wear a mask is an affront to their personal liberty. We need those people to come around so we can get more members of our community on the same page doing the right thing, so that two deaths in Calloway County doesn’t turn into more.”
“Be vigilant!” Hughes said. “Something as simple as wearing a mask should not be about who you represent. In saying this, I’m doing one thing and that’s try to save lives.”
O’Dell said drive-thru testing has increased at MCCH, with between 600 and 700 patients seeking testing last week. Hughes said Primary Care tested 15 patients Monday, which is at the low end of its range for the past few weeks. He said the most tests he is administering in a single day is about 27.
“It rarely gets down the single digits anymore,” he said, adding that the increase in numbers is also increasing Calloway countians’ chances of contracting the virus.
“And I think you’re going to see these numbers keep going up, unfortunately. The percentage of positive cases we’re seeing right now is 4 to 5%, but if that starts going to 6 or 8 or 10%, your chances of coming in contact with someone just by going into the general population is increasing.
“And when you look at the increasing hospitalizations (throughout the nation), thank God that’s not in Murray, Kentucky.”
O’Dell said in recent days that he has witnessed more and more masks being worn in public places, which gives him hope. However, he also said that what is being reported by the health department probably dates back to the July 4 weekend, meaning more cases from that time are likely to develop as the virus has about a two-to-three-week lag period of being discovered.
“Everybody has that desire and wants to get back to normal, and I understand that,” he said. “We’ve just got to the right thing.
“Is (almost 1,000 cases statewide) going to be the high-water mark for the next few weeks, or are we going to be dealing 1,500 or 2,000 positive cases a day? That’s going to be a situation that’s not very good, if that happens, especially as we’re coming to the time when we’re trying to decide to reopen schools in August and universities are reopening and everything else.
“It’s a scary scenario that could be developing if the numbers continue to spiral out of control.”
