CALLOWAY COUNTY – Calloway County emergency officials say a house fire that occurred near Murray is under investigation.
The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Scenic Acres Drive, which is off Pottertown Road (KY 280) about a half-mile east of the KY 94 intersection. This is about four miles east of Murray.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Capt. Mike Holt said someone returning to the house made a 911 call to Calloway County Dispatch. He said no one was at home at the time of the fire.
“I was on the second truck that arrived and you could see that what we have been told are the two back bedrooms were fully involved,” Holt said. “We got there pretty quick, but it was already going pretty good by the time we got there.”
While the fire did have a head start on CCFR, it did not take the single-story house in its entirety. Holt said about 20 firefighters did manage to keep the fire damage confined to the two bedrooms, leaving the structure standing.
“We kept it from getting to the rest of the house, so there was that. However, there is a lot of smoke damage throughout the house,” he said. “But we had to fight it hard just to keep it to those two bedrooms. I don’t know, maybe (the homeowners) will be able to salvage some things from the house, but they’re going to have to deal with that smoke too.”
Holt said no cause of the fire is known at this time. He said fire officials also have determined that the fire is suspicious in nature.
Holt said he was not certain if CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan had called the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office about the blaze, but he said he believed that call would eventually be made.
In the meantime, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash said his agency is also investigating the fire and that charges could be pressed in the case.
No injuries were reported to either the homeowners or to any of the responding firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.