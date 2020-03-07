LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES — Forest Service wildfire officials plan to start conducting seasonal prescribed burns beginning Friday at select sites at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Officials will burn dry fuels to reduce available fuels and improve forest health and habitat diversity. Visitors may see fire crews and observe smoke through Sunday. Fire staff will continue to look for other opportunities to conduct prescribed burning throughout March.
Prescribed burns reduce accumulation of dry fuels and to recycle nutrients back into the soil. Prescribed burns that may be implemented in March include projects supporting wildlife and ecosystem management.
Notices can be found at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/alerts-notices or by calling 800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000.
To learn more, call Fire Management Specialist, Todd Lerke, at 270-924-2092.
