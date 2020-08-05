MURRAY — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage through Calloway County and western Kentucky in general, health officials are starting to focus attention on preventing an ailment that already is known for causing problems during the fall and into the spring.
This would be the flu, and even though what is known as “flu season” does not arrive until October or November traditionally, the time to be thinking about preventing the flu is now. And the reason is simple.
This year, the flu and the coronavirus will form a potentially deadly two-headed monster.
“It’s going to be a scary flu season for sure,” said Calloway County Health Department Interim Public Health Director and Director of Nursing Kim Paschall, who has been in the nursing profession for 25 years.
“We’re not sure what the COVID situation is going to be, really, but it definitely is going to be more serious with the flu also involved.”
This year, health officials are warning that it is more important than ever to be vaccinated against influenza.
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, said that even though it is quite likely that a vaccine for COVID-19 still will not be ready for a while, receiving the flu shot can at least give a patient a chance of resisting the effects of that already formidable ailment.
“You need the flu vaccine this year because of two really, really important reasons. One, if you contract the flu and the coronavirus at the same time, I’d say your mortality statistics, or you’re chances of either being very ill or dying, go up significantly,” Hughes said. “Second, for (doctors and other health officials), it’s going to be hard to differentiate between who has the flu and who has COVID-19. Now, obviously, getting the vaccine doesn’t totally rule out your chances that you’ll have the flu, but it does dramatically reduce the chance.
“But it also will help I believe in the chance of being able to diagnose what you have and it’ll help in terms of getting an accurate diagnosis.”
Hughes’ statement about contracting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time probably seems like something out of a horror film, but Paschall said this is, in fact, within the realm of possibility.
“These are different types of viruses, so, yes, you can actually get both of them together,” she said. “The symptoms also may be similar, so I imagine everyone with a cough and a fever will be seeking medical attention this year.”
There are some distinguishing characteristics, though. COVID-19, Paschall said, is more identified with producing a dry cough, whereas the flu produces one that is more fluid-laden. Also, COVID-19 is producing shortness of breath at a faster rate than the flu.
However, the true difference in the two is not really known until after a patient has fought the battle, she said.
“I’ve definitely not seen anything like this,” she said of COVID-19’s ability to cause permanent damage, namely to the lungs, something that the flu, as powerful as it is, does not seem to cause as much. “I’ve seen H1N1, SARS, you name it, but this one is different.”
She said she believes nasal swab tests for flu, as well as strep throat and COVID-19, will all be utilized during the upcoming flu season.
Hughes also is the chief medical officer of Student Health Services at Murray State University, which is overseen by Primary Care, and he said that a plan is being assembled for the flu season on campus.
“Now, you can’t make it mandatory for everybody,” Hughes said of the flu vaccine on the campus. “You can strongly emphasize it, though, and the first thing you can do is ask everybody, and this goes for the community in general, to preferably get the vaccine as soon as they can, wherever they can.
“Next, we will be offering it at Student Health Services but the third thing we’ll be doing is having two to three clinics on campus and the university will have a schedule of when that will be and I believe those will probably be drive-thru-type clinics when we get them up and running.”
Hughes said that while it is unpredictable to know from year to year, the usual time for flu vaccine shipments to begin appearing at Primary Care is the second or third week of September, though, again, he said that can be a moving target. Paschall said flu shots start arriving at the health department during mid-October.
Both expect heavy traffic at their respective offices this year.
“That’ll be good, though,” Paschall said. “I think people are a bit scared this year and that’s going to help them want to get that shot this year.”
