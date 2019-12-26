FRANKFORT — With Christmas time coming to a close, there is an opportunity for your old cut Christmas Tree to serve another purpose after the holiday season.
Starting today, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be collecting natural Christmas trees at 39 drop-off locations across the state. This is part of its Christmas for the Fishes program, and the department will be taking old trees until mid-January.
“Christmas for the Fishes gives people the opportunity to participate in our year-round conservation efforts,” says Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife in a press release. “Instead of your tree going to a landfill, it can be recycled into something that directly helps our fish and wildlife.”
The release says that donated trees should be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments or any other types of decorations. Limbs, wreaths or other brush are not encouraged.
Staff with Fish and Wildlife will take the collected trees and bundle them before placing them in lakes throughout the state to provide fish attractors. This practice not only gives use to discarded Christmas trees, but it also adds food sources and protective cover for Kentucky’s aquatic species.
Those in Murray and Calloway County can drop their old Christmas trees at the Bee Creek Drive Soccer Field parking lot, or at the Kentucky Lake boat ramp at Kenlake Marina in Aurora.
Planned projects include improvements to Boltz Lake and Corinth Lake, as well as continuing improvements at Barren River Lake.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife receives around 3,000 donated trees each year. Thanks to these habitat supplements, anglers have reported higher catch rates for crappie and bass.
Many of Kentucky’s lakes are more than 50 years old, and consequently, natural woody debris that provided the right aquatic environment has broken down naturally over time.
From baitfish to game fish, programs like Christmas for the Fishes add necessary foundational habitat where it had previously been lost, especially within central Kentucky’s Golden Triangle.
For more tree drop off locations, visit https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Xmas_Tree_Recycling.aspx.
