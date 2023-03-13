Oleka touts experience in bid for treasurer

MURRAY – O.J. Oleka, a Kentucky state treasurer candidate from Frankfort, told Calloway County Republicans last week he is qualified for the position because of his years of experience working in the Treasurer’s Office.
Oleka is one of three candidates competing for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, with the other two being Mark Metcalf of Lancaster and Andrew Cooperrider of Lexington. Democrat Michael Bowman is running unopposed in the May 16 primary.
Oleka’s parents are from Nigeria and moved to Frankfort in the early 1980s, and he said their story of is a good example of what can be achieved in this country. With that in mind, he thought it was appropriate that they relocated to the U.S. around the same time Ronald Reagan was elected to his first presidential term.
“They came to America in 1980, at the same time we sent Reagan to the Washington because we needed new leadership,” he said during his visit with the Calloway County GOP. “My parents came here because they wanted a new opportunity, and that's what they found. My dad and my mom worked hard and they played by the rules. My dad worked his way through college to become a college professor. My mother did the same thing to become a labor and delivery nurse, and it was that middle class life that allowed them to buy a house in Frankfort where I grew up and put three kids through college and live the American dream. And that is why I’m running – to preserve and protect those opportunities for every family. They can have the same job my folks had, that my wife and I get to have now and, God willing, our two little girls will have.”
Kentucky’s current state treasurer, Republican Allison Ball, has served two terms and cannot run again. Oleka touted his experience working as one of her deputies as his best qualification for the job and said he has several goals he wants to implement.
“I think first and foremost, it's important to get somebody who's experienced and somebody who's conservative who can do that job,” Oleka said. “I spent four years in the treasurer's office, with three as the deputy, working with Allison Ball, who is supporting this campaign since she's term-limited out. So I think first and foremost, I want to make sure we can bring continuity and experience to the office, but there are things that I want to specifically work on, some of which I worked on while I was there before. One, I want to make sure that we protect taxpayer dollars against waste and fraud and abuse. We were able to do that when I was a deputy. We stopped some fraud attempts. There was actually somebody who worked for the state who was trying to steal money and she's now in jail.”
Oleka said that during his time working for Ball, he was tasked with improving the state’s budget transparency, and he helped move Kentucky’s transparency ranking from the bottom 25 in the country to the top 10.
“The next thing I would do is focus on financial literacy,” he said. “I think it's incredibly important that we have a financially empowered, financially literate public, and that starts with our K-12 kids. We already made a graduation requirement for high school for students’ financial literacy, and I want to figure out ways we can spiral that all the way through our education system so that when kids graduate, they've got a clear pathway in what they want to do. But also, they'll then start to ask the government to spend less money because they'll have the education and the background.”
Oleka said he also wants to focus on environmental social governance (ESG), which he described as “policies that financial institutions who are liberal and to the left (use to try) to get taxpayer dollars to focus on some of their pet projects” like combatting climate change. He said the treasurer has the authority to make a list of financial institutions that refuse to do business with Kentucky coal and fossil fuel companies for political reasons, and he wants to do this in order to make an example out of them and discourage other financial institutions from adopting similar practices.
“To me, it's important that our pensioners – this impacts law enforcement, teachers and state employees who have retired – get the best returns possible, and we need to do that without focusing on the politics,” he said.
