Oleka touts experience in bid for treasurer

After speaking with Calloway County Republicans at Pagliai’s last week, state treasurer candidate O.J. Oleka, right, has a conversation with 15-year-old Murray resident Tim Opferman. The Eastwood Christian Academy student said he attended the GOP meeting because of his interest in government and politics.

 By HAWKINS TEAGUE hteague@murrayledger.com

MURRAY – O.J. Oleka, a Kentucky state treasurer candidate from Frankfort, told Calloway County Republicans last week he is qualified for the position because of his years of experience working in the Treasurer’s Office.

Oleka is one of three candidates competing for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, with the other two being Mark Metcalf of Lancaster and Andrew Cooperrider of Lexington. Democrat Michael Bowman is running unopposed in the May 16 primary.