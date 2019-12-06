MURRAY — A Murray tradition will once again glow bright this weekend.
The annual Olive Boulevard luminary display is set for dusk Saturday and again on Sunday along Olive Boulevard between North 13th and North 14th streets, just east of the Murray State University campus. An exact date is not known, but it is believed the residents of this neighborhood have upheld this tradition for nearly 40 years.
This activity, started by former Olive Boulevard resident Dr. Howard Titsworth, with leadership help from fellow former residents J.D. Rayburn and Hugh Oakley, is designed to allow residents to remember loved ones, along with their neighbors, who are no longer living.
“It’s something we enjoy doing. It’s kind of like our little Christmas gift to the community,” said Linda Scott, who organizes the event for the Olive Boulevard Homeowners Association.
Scott said this weekend would mark the second straight year for the luminaries to be illuminated on the first weekend of December, as opposed to the second weekend as it was for many years. This will allow Murray State students a better chance to be involved in the preparation of the luminaries, as well as seeing the finished product.
“And we’re hoping they can come out and take advantage of this because we do have a lot of foot traffic on the boulevard with the students as they’re walking (to businesses on North 12th Street),” she said. “When you’re walking through here, you can really appreciate the lights and it’s kind of neat to walk through because we turn off all of the lights, except for our porch lights.
“People are also coming through with their cars and turn their lights off and it’s kind of neat to see that.”
Along with presenting more of a chance to include the Murray State students — when it was on the second weekend, most of them were gone after classes had concluded for the Christmas break — the change in date also seems to have increased vehicular traffic to the neighborhood. Scott said something that was learned last year is that with the display coinciding with the end of the annual Rotary Club of Murray Christmas Parade, more visitors seemed to drive through Olive.
“Especially with people coming home from the parade, who live near here. I think that’s a good night for us to have it,” she said, also noting that the chances seem good for this tradition to continue well into the future. “We have had some very young families that have moved in and they have small children and the children help out too, so they’re getting to be part of this nice tradition and it’s a chance for them to learn early.
“We hope they will continue to enjoy it and participate in it, and I believe we can continue it for many years to come.”
