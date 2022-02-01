MURRAY – With positive COVID-19 case numbers beginning to decline nationally, health officials are hopeful that Kentucky and Calloway County may be at or near the peak of the Omicron variant’s surge.
The Calloway County Health Department announced in a press release Monday that it had received notification of 556 new cases from Jan. 25-30, including the highest number cases ever reported in a single day. The case breakdown by day was as follows: 111 cases on Jan. 25, 187 cases on Jan. 26, 104 cases on Jan. 27, 80 cases on Jan. 28, 39 cases on Jan. 29 and 35 cases on Jan. 30.
CCHD also announced receiving notification of the death of a county resident related to COVID-19 on Friday. As of Sunday, the total case count for Calloway County stood at 8,574 cases, with a death toll of 76. CCHD announced that 20 county residents were hospitalized Sunday, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according Monday’s press release.
In Calloway County, last week’s total number of new cases was 668, which was not only down from the previous week’s total (720 cases), but also lower than the week prior to that (678 cases).
The trend of declining cases is not exclusive to Calloway; it is also being seen statewide. Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press briefing on Monday that cases are down compared to the prior week “for the first time in a long time.”
The state announced 74,376 new cases last week. This a substantial decline from the 81,473 cases reported the week before, which was the highest number of cases ever reported for the state in a single week.
“Now, let’s temper this news a little bit,” Beshear said. “Last week was still the second highest amount of cases that we’ve ever had and it was more than double the peak in Delta, but the trajectory is a good sign and provided we continue to see declines this week, we would expect even greater ones next week.”
Beshear also noted that the state’s positivity rate was down from over 33% last week to 28.49% on Monday, saying, “This is typically our leading indicator. We certainly hope that between these two points of data – total cases and positivity rate – we are heading in the right direction.”
Beshear cautioned, “We are not out of the woods. If we can hold on and do the right thing for two to three weeks, we hope it will drop as quickly as it rose.”
Speaking about the potential for Calloway having reached its peak for cases in the current surge, Jamie Hughes, public health director for the Calloway County Health Department, said, “If we see another decline in cases this week, it could be an indicator that we have peaked again.”
Hughes emphasized, “The keyword would be ‘again.’ Remember that this would be our third peak during this pandemic, so it is important that we stay diligent with the things we know that work to keep case numbers headed downward.”
Jeff Eye, vice president of patient care services for Murray-Calloway County Hospital, indicated it is possible that Calloway has reached the peak.
“If you take Calloway in isolation, there are some indicators that we have past, or are currently at, the peak,” Eye said. “Positivity rate is coming down; walk-in clinic volume is starting to decrease. However, that is not true in the counties around us, so I would be cautious about trying to make that call.”
Discussing a a conference call with other regional hospitals and regional emergency preparedness staff, Eye said, “Those on the call from state agencies had the opinion that western Kentucky was one to two weeks behind the central to eastern part of the state.”
“Other hospitals in our region (saw) all-time high COVID admission numbers (last) week,” Eye advised. “It is possible that the plateau of the numbers and the incident rates are related to the region exceeding our testing capacity and/or people who are willing to get tested. If that were true, you would expect positivity rate to still be climbing – which we do see in the counties around us.”
Regardless, Eye said, “Even if we happen to be at the peak for new cases, the strain on the hospitals is going to continue for several more weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.