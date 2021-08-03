MURRAY — Donna Herndon said she knew she was going to have a good day on Monday when she looked at her flower garden.
That is where her day lilies reside, and the last bud had yielded a gold blossom. This was the last bud remaining on the lily and it happened to bloom today. Aug. 2 is the anniversary of the death of her son, Roger, in a plane crash at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; Monday marked 30 years since that tragic day.
Every year, on this day, Donna tries to do something significant for others. So, after seeing that the day lily — named Roger’s Wings — had bloomed, she continued her tradition by completing her $50,000 pledge for the Enduring Hope campaign that is spearheading the new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, a campaign she is chairing.
“Roger’s Wings bloom all summer and always on his birthday (June 25) and then, today, one last bloom comes on the anniversary of his death, so that’s special. This was a God wing for sure,” Herndon said of the flower as she signed the appropriate paperwork for a distribution from an IRA account for more than $18,000 to complete the $50,000 over a three-year period. Her financial advisor, Eric Penniston of the Murray office of Edward Jones, was by her side as she put pen to paper Monday morning at MCCH’s Garrison Board Room.
“It is a QCD, which stands for qualified charitable distribution and it’s actually a tax advantage to give this way,” said Penniston, who has guided Donna on this journey since she committed to it shortly after assuming the chair’s position for Enduring Hope, which is seeking contributions totaling $6 million to help finance the construction of the center that has stood at the northwest edge of the MCCH campus for many years. It is being moved to where the emergency department was located near the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets.
“I’ve known Donna a long time and she is fun to watch in action. She’s so full of energy and, if you can get people thinking about donations for something, Donna’s a good one to have leading the group,” Penniston said, acknowledging Donna’s comment Monday that her donation, honoring both Roger and her late husband, Woody, who was treated at the Murray center for 19 years before his death in 2017, was larger than expected. “The markets have done very well and there’s a lot of people who have more money in their accounts than they ever thought they’d have and there’s also a lot of people who are very fond of this community and very fond of what’s going on here (at MCCH) and they want it to be better as we go forward.”
The ground breaking for the center just happened on Thursday. It is expected to begin treating patients by June 2023.
“We’ve actually had a couple of nice gifts that have come in, following the groundbreaking ceremony and I think that groundbreaking really told people,’Hey! It’s really happening,’ and it’s making people aware of what a blessing to this community this center will be,” said MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker, who said that contributions to Enduring Hope are approaching $750,000 after hovering around $600,000 for more than a year.
“That’s because we took a year off,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner. “When COVID-19 hit, it didn’t make sense (to pursue donations). People were out of jobs, people were suffering significantly from a financial standpoint … it would’ve been very difficult for us to go, ‘Hey! We need your help!’”
However, Penner and the Herndon men — who Donna affectionately calls “my veterans” — have a strong bond. Woody was a U.S. Army pilot during the Vietnam War, Roger was in entering his senior year at West Point and Penner is a retired 30-year veteran of the Army, where he ended his career as a colonel. Monday, Penner recalled one of his first face-to-face meetings with Woody.
“His was probably one of the first medals I hung (during the Relay for Life at Murray State University). I had only been here two months and hadn’t met everybody but I saw that he was a veteran and I said, ‘No, I’m doing this one,’” he said of how he was presenting a medal recognizing Woody as a cancer survivor after developed lung cancer in the war after being exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange. He died in June 2017 after being seriously injured in a fall.
“Not long after Woody took his last breath, I was in (a room at MCCH with Donna and others) and you remember those types of things. Those are the people I have either met or been influenced by. They were friends.
“Woody didn’t get to use his IRA in a meaningful way and we always tried to do something meaningful on the anniversary of Roger’s death because he was denied that opportunity,” Donna said. “So I got to thinking, ‘What could be more meaningful than this?
“This hospital gave Woody 19 years of life after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, so when I was asked to (lead Enduring Hope), it was a little overwhelming. So I prayed about it and the Good Lord woke me in the middle of the night (in late 2019) with the same words Mordecai said to Esther, ‘For such a time as this, you were born.’ That was pretty plain.
“I thought, ‘Well, if this is something He wants me to do, then He will help me,’ and it has all just fallen into place.”
