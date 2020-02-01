MURRAY — Perhaps the most famous case of someone’s first time using an illicit drug came in 1986 when a basketball player named Len Bias went from potential NBA Hall of Famer to the poster child of the “Just Say No” campaign.
Bias had just been drafted by the Boston Celtics after a stellar career at the University of Maryland. That was destroyed in an instant when he overdosed on cocaine.
However, contrary to what is happening today, that occasion did not endanger others around him. Cocaine is not something that can put friends attempting to perform CPR or ambulance responders attempting to revive him, or even police officers who were investigating the scene, at risk just from some of it somehow touching others’ skin or being inhaled.
Fentanyl can, and with western Kentucky seeing more deaths from people using this drug, law enforcement personnel in Murray and Calloway County are trying to educate the public not only before someone dies from using it, but before they themselves have to risk their own lives.
“We just have to keep up with the times. (Dealers) change the drugs, but this stuff is just deadly to the touch,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger, who spent about 15 years with the Kentucky State Police before being elected sheriff in 2014. He said what he is seeing with fentanyl, which has been prescribed for years as a pain killer, far surpasses anything he saw during his days with KSP.
“We are having to be so much more cautious when we’re searching home or cars, when coming into contact with drugs now. It used to be that all you needed was a pair of gloves and you packaged what you needed to and moved on. Now, there’s a whole different setup with the way you’re packaging narcotics and stuff that you’re not familiar with.
“We’re masking up when we’re dealing with it because all you’ve got to do is get a whiff of it and you’re dead.”
The danger is tenfold for anyone using fentanyl in a manner other than how it is prescribed. An officer with the Murray Police Department who asked not to be identified due to the nature of everyday duties gave an idea of the risk.
“There are actually several varieties of fentanyl out there right now, but any version of it takes just micrograms to kill you,” the officer said. “The way it works in the medical field is one dose of fentanyl is probably 20 micrograms? That’s smaller than a grain of salt.
“Less than a grain of salt is enough to kill five people. Let me put it to you this way … if someone were to release 10 full grams of that? It’d probably sicken more than half of our population and kill the other half of the population in town here.”
Not what it seems
Adding to the danger is how drug suppliers are incorporating fentanyl for providing an extra kick to its customers, going so far as to hide it inside such drugs as Xanax, Oxycontin, Roxicodone and more.
Something Steger said his office is seeing appear more and more is something called a Xanax bar, which he described as an elongated version of a substance that doctors prescribe for anxiety. However, what he fears is what he hears is happening in other communities, that fentanyl is being inserted to the bars without the knowledge of those purchasing them.
The MPD officer said such counterfeit measures in the drug world have been instituted for a long time with other forms of illicit drugs.
“Not all of these involve fentanyl, either,” the MPD officer said. “Some is with straight heroin. You see, you can put compounds like (the ones that) are used with these drugs under pressure and mix it a little bit and turn it into anything. And some are nothing but complete fakes! There’s nothing illegal inside them whatsoever.”
“The problem with this, though, is (the suppliers) are making or selling drugs that are actually fentanyl instead of what they’re supposed to be selling them as,” Steger said. “And just like anything else, it will be here eventually.”
Obviously, one should never use drugs like Oxycontin, Lortabs, Adderall or Xanax bars unless prescribed by a physician. The MPD officer added, though, that with the current climate and potential for death only a dose away, anyone thinking of illegally using these substances should inspect them closely. He said looking at the labels or dye markings can reveal trouble.
“If there’s any bit of it that’s not precise at all, it’s most likely a counterfeit,” the officer said.
“The thing about drugs these days is people don’t realize what they’re buying,” Steger said. “They could be buying pot laced with fentanyl or they could be buying pills that are fentanyl. They could be buying whatever and it’s laced with something deadly.”
Education, education,
education
One group of people that appear to be particularly vulnerable to this threat are in the late teens and early 20s, which is the exact kind of population that can be found at Murray State University, where its police force has already been taking steps to prepare for fentanyl-related issues.
“Last week, as a matter of fact, we received a new shipment of Narcan (which is designed to reverse the effects of drug overdoses) and we have all 16 of our officers trained on how to use it, including our dispatchers,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Gentry of the Murray State University Police Department. “You said, ‘Well, why are your dispatchers trained?’ That’s because we want to have Narcan throughout the building here, in case drugs come into the building and we’re having to process it and our officers are getting close to it.”
The biggest weapon Gentry and Murray State Chief of Police Jamie Herring say they have in the battle with fentanyl is education, which they say probably has more of a chance to be effective on that campus than in the community in general because the majority of the students are intelligent enough not to engage in drug activity, though they admit it does happen from time to time.
In 2017, the Murray State department received a drug/alcohol education display kit that it has been using extensively.
“That came from a grant we received and it was because we wanted to have those training materials just to educate our students on the types of drugs there are and how harmful it can be to your body, and we’re using that on a regular basis. As a matter of fact, in 2019, we had 25 separate programs where we went to our residence halls, student groups, even our fraternities and sororities,” Gentry said. “And the great thing about it is those groups asked us to come, and we’re hoping to surpass that this year, and we have great administrative support with what we do.”
It’s on the doorstep
Just this week, Lyon County, which is located about an hour northeast of Murray, hosted a Narcan training session after four overdose deaths in that county in recent weeks. It is not known if fentanyl was involved, but in a story Paducah TV station WPSD aired Thursday, one of three men now in a Paducah recovery center said he had an overdose from methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
The MPD officer said there have been a couple of overdose cases in recent years that involved fentanyl in Murray, but that is about it as far things have gone locally so far. Steger said his office has not investigated a confirmed case in the county and Murray State has had no deaths involving fentanyl on campus.
That is also in line with statewide overdose deaths statistics, where Calloway ranks low, averaging only about five total overdose fatalities a year. Still, with a threat this major, and the prospects for something that with only a touch could kill several people, everyone is on high alert.
“The thing is, it’s so easy to acquire on the internet,” the MPD officer said. “You can acquire several pounds of fentanyl, if you wanted to have it shipped here, and I can’t stop it, when it’s coming from other cities like that. The postal service can’t stop it. Something like UPS (with a major hub at Louisville International Airport more than three hours away in Louisville) can only catch so much.
“They do 458,000 packages an hour and they have 13 officers to examine them. There’s no way they can stop that. So it’s nearly impossible to cut that source off, but we can put a big dent in it.
“We’ve already got a good education at Murray State, and that’s good. Those kids are not going to be willing to jump up in that because they know it’s dangerous. But others, who are 20 to 30 years or more, they’d do it anyway. The addiction is stronger for them than common sense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.