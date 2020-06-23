CADIZ – A Texas man is facing several charges after being involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a passenger.
Kentucky State Police said Post 1 was notified around 4:40 a.m. Saturday by Trigg County Dispatch regarding a single vehicle collision on the Trace near Golden Pond. KSP reconstructionists Sgt. Eric Fields and Trooper Aaron Jestes responded to the scene at the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial investigation shows Christopher Swykert, 19, of Melissa, Texas, was allegedly operating a white 2015 Ford Mustang traveling south on the Trace in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and failed to negotiate a left curve. Swykert’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the passenger’s side.
Swykert’s passenger, Harry Kincaid, 19, of Houston, Texas, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner. Through investigation, Swykert was arrested and charged with murder (Class A felony) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense (aggravating circumstances) (Class B Misdemeanor). Swykert was lodged in the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville.
