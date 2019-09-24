MURRAY — While it will not officially be approved until Wednesday, the capital budget for fiscal year 2020 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital appears destined to be heavy on funding for projects dealing with technology.
The capital budget, which will be capped at $7 million, includes more than $2 million in what falls under the description of information technology (commonly referred to as “IT”). This will continue the ongoing quest to upgrade the hospital’s IT program that began in earnest with the current fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.
“We live on data. We’re a data-hungry organization,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner. “Anymore, 30 to 40 percent of our annual budgets now have to do with IT. You’re talking anything having to do with phone system, as well as a voice-over IP (internet protocol) system. Our system we’ve had is pretty antiquated now, so this just gives you a system where you’re making sure you do what you’re needing to do as far as communicating with our patients.
“If we’re putting them on hold, we’re not ending up with dropped calls when someone is calling for an appointment.”
Hospital Chief Operations Officer John Wilson said renovating the data center at MCCH accounted for between $3 million and $4 million in the hospital’s capital budget during the 2019 fiscal year. That, however, can be spread over a couple of years, he said.
“You don’t have to use it all at the same time, though, and it is usually better when you do divide it up,” Wilson said. “You can do one part of it in one year, then come back and do another part in another year.”
The 2020 capital budget was unveiled by hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford Monday during the monthly meeting of the Finance Committee of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees that precedes Wednesday’s meeting of the full board. With IT having such a heavy importance at the hospital during current times, it would probably seem likely that most, if not all, of the IT items listed in the capital budget for 2020 will be kept.
However, the budget will still need tweaking leading up to Wednesday. Bradford said that as of now, the budget still contains a total of $8.7 million’s worth of requested items, meaning there is still $1.7 million that needs to be removed.
“And actually, that is down from about $13 million that was requested,” Bradford said.
The IT items listed consisted of several smaller-value items, with the most expensive of these being $375,000 for a new phone system.
The largest single item on the proposed budget is for $1.5 million and that is for the replacement of two computerized tomography (commonly referred to as “CT”) scanners. That also would seem to be an item that will find its way to the final cut by Wednesday, or at least will result in one of them staying on the list.
“You like to have two of those around, obviously, keeping one in reserve,” Penner said of the CT machines, which are also known for producing images called “CAT scans.”
“The thing is they are aging out. They’re usually good for about eight years and they are reaching, or have reached, that time in their life cycle. When you’re talking about the CT scanner, though, that’s probably the life blood of your ability to treat trauma in a hospital. It can look at your whole body.”
Another area gaining a lot of attention in the capital budget is hospital facilities, where another more than $2 million are requested. Included as part of this request are the designs for the renovation of the Regional Cancer Center, which are valued at $75,000. Also included in that request is demolition that will be required. n
The Regional Cancer Center currently operates at a building just south of the intersection of South Ninth and Poplar streets. Plans are to move the center to the former location of the MCCH emergency room, which was along South Eighth Street in the portion of the campus now identified as the North Tower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.