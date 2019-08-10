PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said a contractor re-opened ramps at the Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 4 interchange Thursday night.
Ramps at the busy I-24/U.S. 60 interchange have been closed since July 8 to allow final construction along the ramps, and asphalt paving at connecting points for a new double crossover diamond (DCD) being constructed along U.S. 60.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow that will be created once the new DCD and the Exit 4 ramps are fully functional. The public is reminded that construction activities will continue along the U.S. 60 work zone between New Holt Road and Coleman Road in coming weeks, including additional asphalt paving.
The DCD is designed to improve safety and traffic flow along U.S. 60 by eliminating conflict points for left-hand turns. It also improves flow by eliminating a phase at each traffic signal along the DCD, the KYTC.
Approximately 28,500 vehicles travel U.S. 60 through the Exit 4 interchange in an average day.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers, Ky., is the prime contractor on this $9,179,425 Double Crossover Diamond construction project. The target completion date is Nov. 20, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.