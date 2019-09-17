BENTON— Both the defense and the prosecution have made their customary filing of motions following a suppression hearing in a school shooting case in Marshall County.
On Monday, the Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office completed the sequence by filing its response to motions filed Friday on behalf of defendant Gabriel Parker, who is accused of killing two students and wounding 14 others in a shooting that occurred in January 2018 at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson will rule on the motions soon.
One issue raised by the defense is that law enforcement failed to obtain a “voluntary, knowing and intelligent waiver of Parker’s Miranda rights after he was placed in custody and taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton on the morning of Jan. 23, 2018. Stating that “this simply is not true,” the prosecution noted that the U.S. Supreme Court case North Carolina vs. Butler from 1978 found that an express written or oral waiver of Miranda is not required.
The defense also asserted that law enforcement officers “made no attempt at all” to comply with parental notification requirements listed in Kentucky Revised Statute 610.200. The prosecution responded that this did not apply because no charges had officially been filed against Parker during that interview at the sheriff’s office.
Another issue dealt with right to counsel, and this stemmed from testimony during the Aug. 19 hearing in Benton in which personnel of the Murray office of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy were attempting to make themselves available if and when a defendant in the case became known. The defense argues that Parker’s confession to the crime should be suppressed because his rights under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution were allegedly violated. The Sixth Amendment is most known for covering a defendant’s right to a speedy and public trial, but it also mentions the right to have an attorney present during questioning.
The prosecution responded by noting that Parker did not ask for an attorney until about 10:22 a.m. that day. Testimony from an attorney from the Murray office during the hearing established that she did arrive at the sheriff’s office at 10:08, but at that point, did not have a role as an appointed counsel for the defendant.
Trial in this case is scheduled for June 2020 in Hopkinsville. Parker is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15. He is also charged with 14 counts of assault in the first degree in the injuries of 14 others who were documented to have been shot.
Several days ago, Jameson granted the defense’s request for the submission deadline on its brief to be filed a week later than the date previously set, which was Sept. 6. That deadline was moved to Friday, to which the prosecution agreed. That meant that the prosecution could have used all of this week to submit its brief, but Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust had indicated that his office was planning to submit well ahead of its deadline.
At the conclusion of the Aug. 19 hearing, Jameson said he would issue a ruling not long after the briefs were submitted. The next court appearance for Parker is a status hearing scheduled for Nov. 15 in Benton.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
