FRANKFORT — During this year’s season of giving, one way to give a gift that can’t be found under the tree is to join the Kentucky Donor Registry as a potential organ and tissue donor.
Registering as a donor costs nothing, takes less than a minute, and gives hope to so many children and adults who are awaiting a transplant.
Kentucky residents may sign up as a donor when doing driver’s licensing business at one’s circuit court clerk’s office or online atwww.donatelifeky.org.
“As a Circuit Court Clerk, I am proud of our deputy clerks for asking every person obtaining a license or ID if they like to join the Kentucky Donor Registry. It only takes a moment to say ‘yes’ and be hope for saving a life,” explains Calloway Circuit Court Clerk, Linda Avery. “Also, we gladly accept monetary donations to help support the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life’s education programs about organ and tissue donation.” The Trust for Life works to increase the number of registered organ donors.
Here is one Kentuckian’s story of giving when he was able to be a tissue donor and heal others after he died:
Craig suffered a cancer-related stroke in 2015, but remained strong in his resolve to enjoy life as a cancer and stroke survivor. Given his health history his wife had no ideas whether he could still be a tissue donor after he died. “In the weeks following his death, one of the most meaningful gifts our family received was the donor medal and certificate,” Craig’s wife said. “Even more precious was the letter from the Kentucky Lions’ Eye Bank sharing the news that both corneas were successfully transplanted into two grandmothers in central Kentucky.”
There were more than 36,000 organ transplants in 2018. One organ donor can save up to eight lives. One tissue donor can heal more than 50 lives.
Every year, more than 1,000 Kentuckians have eyesight restored through cornea transplantation.
Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk’s Trust For Life, said everyone is welcome to join the Kentucky Donor Registry. Calloway County is fortunate to have such caring individuals in the Circuit Clerk’s Office. They are truly committed to helping others through organ and tissue donation.”
“We feel honored to give everyone the opportunity to be part of the lifesaving team. Thanks to the kindness of this community and the dedication my hardworking staff, many lives have been saved. However, the need is still there. Do you have questions about organ donation? You can call 1-866-945-5433 and talk to specialists at Kentucky’s organ donation awareness program,” explains Avery.
