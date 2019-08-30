CANTON — When plans were announced several years ago to include multi-purpose lanes for pedestrians, bicyclists and others for the two new lakes bridges, a similar idea was expressed by many in the area.
“This would be a great place for a race,” many people said at one time or another. Yet, ever since the new version of the Eggners Ferry Bridge was completed in 2016 over Kentucky Lake and the new version of the Canton Bridge (also known as the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge) was completed in 2018 over Lake Barkley, no such event had ever been planned.
That is about to change because a pair of Calloway countians feel the time is right.
“I can’t believe it took this long,” said Calloway County High School Track and Field/Cross Country Head Coach Mike Wicker. He is now about two weeks from seeing the inaugural Bridge to Bridge Trail Run come to fruition. Wicker is organizing the event along with Damon Eastwood.
“Damon is the one that actually came up with the idea, and what is really interesting is that our athletic director (Greg Butler) mentioned it to me as an idea for a fundraiser at about the same time. So we just took off with it. It’s been so long in coming, and then two people approach me about it within about two weeks of each other.”
The race on Sept. 14 will be a fundraiser for the Calloway track/cross programs, as well as their Unified teams that incorporate Special Olympics athletes as well. Another beneficiary will be the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
While this will be a race along U.S. 68/KY 80 between the bridges, a distance of a little more than 13 miles, it will not be just a road race. The course, in fact, will mainly be run along off-the-road trails that meander through LBL.
“The biggest thing to those trails is that they have a lot of hills,” Eastwood said Thursday at the parking lot adjacent to the Canton Bridge. “That bridge? It’s a minor hill compared to what you’ll see with those trails. You’ve also got some loose gravel and there will be places where you might have to step over a hole or two because the footing is not what you have on pavement.”
Wicker said the goal for this year is to have 100 runners; as of Thursday, more than 70 were registered.
Runners can register on the Friday night before the event at the Kenlake State Resort Park Lodge in Aurora, which will also be the registration point the following day. At 8 a.m., all of the runners will ride buses to the Canton side of Lake Barkley, which is where the race will start. It will end on the Marshall County side of Kentucky Lake.
“We’ve got runners coming in from Indiana, Louisville, Cadiz, quite a few places, along with Murray,” Eastwood said. “We’d love for this event to get bigger and bigger every year.”
Wicker and Eastwood both recognized Independence Bank of Murray for sponsoring the event, as well as Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, Downtown Murray for use of the KY 80/U.S. 641 North billboard. Printing Services of Murray also has designed banners that Eastwood said are getting attention.
To register, visit https://www.lblbridgetobridge.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.