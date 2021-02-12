MURRAY — Beginning Monday, Murray City Hall and other city facilities will be open to the public.  

In a news release, City Administrator Jim Osborne said that,for the health and safety of residents, customers and employees, city officials are asking for the public’s cooperation with the following guidelines: 

• When feasible, use the drive-thru that is accessible behind City Hall off of 5th Street 

• Payments can be made in-person 

• Payments can be made online at www.murrayky.gov 

• Utility payments can be made by phone at 1-866-957-4195 

• Property tax payments can be made by phone at 1-866-846-3594 

• Payments can be made by mail 

• Payments can be made utilizing the drop box in the drive-thru 

Osborne said that city employees will be wearing masks, and if anyone needs to conduct business in-person at of the city’s facilities, then they are being asked too wear a mask as well. For those that do not have a mask, Osborne said that one will be provided. 

Osborne said that customers also will be required to practice social distancing while waiting in line.

“ If our lobbies reach maximum capacity, customers may be asked to wait  outside or in their vehicle until we can safely assist them,” Osborne said.  

