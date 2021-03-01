MURRAY — City of Murray Administrator Jim Osborne says that a residential curbside recycling program will launch some time later this month.
Osborne made this announcement during Thursday’s meeting of the Murray City Council. This is for what is known as single-stream recycling, which means participating residents can submit items for pickup that are not sorted into individual categories but are placed together in a bin.
“The mayor (Bob Rogers) and I have discussed it along with (City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager) Ron Allbritten and we feel that we are at a number now that we can roll recycling out to the public,” said Osborne, adding that the number of subscribers to the new program has risen to 425.
However, even though that number appears to be enough to launch the program, that does not mean that more subscribers are not being sought. In fact, the goal is still 500, which has been the target number from the start of talks between the city and its trash collection contractor, Republic, and even when that number is reached, residents will still be able to subscribe, if they desire.
With this program preparing for its debut, Osborne said efforts are now underway to have residents already on the list be prepared for what is to come. However, there is still some work to be done.
“The cans (which will be different from containers used for regular trash collection) have been ordered, but we’re sort of at the mercy of the people that are making those cans right now,” he said. “When (the recycling containers) are delivered to residences that have signed up, they will then receive a letter to let them know when they’re pick-up day is. As of right now, Ron seems to think it’ll be the same day, based on the number of homes we have on the list.
“But as soon as we get (the containers), they’re going to roll out and get started.”
Councilwoman Pat Seiber, who co-chairs a city recycling work group that Rogers asked to have formed early last year, said she believes a good chance to gain the remaining 75 subscribers needed to reach 500 will present itself this weekend. That is when Murray State University will host its next recycling collection event at its North Farm complex along North 16th Street.
That event will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“I also have learned that the Sierra Club has volunteered to pass out applications at the Murray State North Farm,” Seiber said of the environmental-activist group that has an affiliate in Murray and whose members were frequent guests for the work group meetings. “Mr. Osborne and Mr. Allbritten have also put together an informational flier and Murray State is aware of this and they have given permission to have volunteers out there, two at a time.
“Now, we know that not everybody who goes to the North Farm lives in the city, but I think we can make that clear as the cars go through and we’re hoping we might get pretty close to our 75 because I think they have 200 to 300 cars that go through every month.”
Rogers said that, while the number of subscribers is still short of the 500 being sought, he is pleased with the response up to now.
‘Some cities don’t get that kind of response, from what I understand,” the mayor said. “So, to summarize, Republic has the list, they have the addresses, they’re making their routes, they’re waiting on the containers. As soon as those get here, they’l notify the people of what day of the week they’ll pick theirs up and when it will start, and remind them of what they can put in, so they won’t have contamination when they get to (the delivery point in) Hopkinsville. So thanks to everybody who worked on that.”
•••
Rogers had a pair of appointments to submit before the council Thursday.
The first was for Jane Bright to become a city representative on the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. Rogers said Bright has been a long-time registered nurse in the community, including at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
“After serving on the board for the last two years, I have found that it’s good to have people on the board who have knowledge of what’s going on at the hospital,” Rogers said as he recommended council members to approve Bright’s appointment. They did by a unanimous vote.
Rogers said Bright’s term will expire on March 31, 2025. He also said that Bright will fill the seat to be vacated by Loretta Jobs, who he said did not choose to apply for a reappointment to the board. Jobs is about to complete her second term.
The evening’s second appointment by Rogers actually became a bit complicated, as it evolved into a third appointment being made necessary.
First, he announced his intentions to have current City Clerk Dannetta Clayton become the new director of planning. That was met with unanimous approval.
“After posting the city planner’s job for over a year and not finding the right person for that position, it was brought to my attention that the right person was next door to me (at City Hall). This is a person that probably knew as much about planning than anyone with all of her years of experience, not only in this whole facility but the planning department,” Rogers said. “So I talked to Dannetta and asked her if she would be interested in transferring to the position of director of planning and she agreed to do it.”
That left a new issue. With Clayton departing as clerk, that position was open. Again, Rogers said he did not have to look very far.
“I found a person that was highly recommended by Dannetta and our city administrator who was already working here, someone who’s been here several months in our customer service department and has totally impressed everyone with her work ethic and her skills,” Rogers said in submitting the name of Kim Miles for the clerk’s job, again receiving unanimous approval from council members.
Miles’ acceptance speech was short.
“I don’t have anything to say, just thank you for the opportunity and I’ll do the best I can,” she said.
•••
Rogers also had kind words Thursday for workers who helped keep the city moving during three winter weather events in late February. He said Public Works personnel exhausted 214 hours of overtime.
“But that’s OK,” he said. “They had to go get (streets, utilities and others) ready, so kudos to the public works folks.
Rogers said he received numerous compliments from residents about the performance of the street department, which had many roads clear once the storms departed. He also emphasized the efforts of gas and utilities workers who allowed a shipment of food for the Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens Center to be brought into that facility after they cleared the parking lot.
Rogers said that allowed 225 seniors in the community to have their meals.
•••
Rogers also talked about the recent downturn in the number of COVID-19 cases locally and how he is glad to see those numbers drop.
He said he visited the COVID-19 Regional Vaccination Site at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus and was impressed with what he saw. He said, based on information he has received, Wednesday’s session should result in about 1,200 patients 70 years and older receiving a shot.
He also addressed concerns of residents.
“I’m hearing some frustration among our people because our health department is going by (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s) guidelines of vaccinating people 70 and above before they go into 1C, which is 60 and above. Well, some communities evidently are going ahead and vaccinating 1Cs because I’m getting emails and phone calls saying, ‘Oh! So and so went to Hopkinsville and got a shot’ or ‘So and so got a shot in Paducah. Why can’t we get that done here?’” Rogers said, adding that his understanding is that Beshear was opening vaccinations to 1C today.
“But the governor also sent something out that said we need to be patient. We’ve got to get the 1Bs before we get to the 1Cs. So I know it’s frustrating. People are wanting to get their shots, but more and more vaccine is on the way. Johnson & Johnson more than likely are going to (have a new vaccine) approved, so that’ll be more vaccine.”
