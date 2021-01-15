MURRAY — Momentum continues to build for residential curbside recycling in Murray.
During Thursday evening’s meeting of the Murray City Council, City Administrator Jim Osborne gave an update on the quest to have residents commit to the program, and he said the quest continues to move forward.
“Just to get everybody up to date, today, we have between 340 and 350 people that so far have signed up for recycling,” Osborne said during the meeting that was conducted via virtual communications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is preventing most groups from meeting in person. “I have also met with (Mayor Bob Rogers). Mr. (Ron) Albritten (the city’s sanitation manager) and (Director of Finance) Kim Wyatt and we are laying the groundwork to get this moving as soon as we get enough names on the list.”
The required number for residential curbside recycling to begin in Murray is 500 signatures. That was the number determined by the city’s sanitation collection firm, Republic, which has included curbside recycling as part of its contract renewal that was approved in late November.
In addition, and in anticipation of those 500 signatures being obtained, the council will be considering an ordinance that covers aspects that relate to the recycling program that is on the verge of being incorporated. Ordinance No. 2021-1805 includes language that mentions special collections, fees (the new program will cost $15 per month for twice-a-month pickup), prohibited items and more. That ordinance received its first reading Thursday night and will have its second reading at a later date, at which time the council will vote on whether or not to approve the measure. Rogers indicated that vote will come in the council’s next meeting in two weeks.
There is no deadline for the 500 signatures to be obtained and residents can continue to commit once that number is reached. This is for Murray residents only.
Signup is available by either contacting the city’s street and sanitation office at 270-762-0380 or by sending an email to recycling@murrayky.gov. In both cases, subscribers must include their name, address, phone number and Murray Municipal Utilities account number.
There is also additional information about the program that is available on a special page devoted only to recycling by going online at www.murrayky.gov.
Rogers also reminded council members, as well as the audience, about the memorial service for former City of Murray Mayor Jack Rose that is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Rose served one term as mayor from 2014-18. He also was widely known in the field of education having served as Calloway County Schools superintendent, as well as multiple capacities at his alma mater, Murray State University, including dean of the university’s College of Education.
The council also approved an item that was approved earlier by its Public Works Committee and this was for a bid for design work related to the North Interceptor Sewer Project that is designed to increase capacity for customers on that side of the city.
Councilman Danny Hudspeth, the committee’s chairman, said that the low bid was from Strand Enterprises of Louisville for $563,750. He said that was well below the $600,000 that was budgeted for this bid.
