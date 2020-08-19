MURRAY – For Dan Otterson, an exercise routine started simply as a way to push himself to get in shape when he weighed close to 300 pounds. Over time, the Murray Police Department officer pushed himself further and further, getting down to 168 pounds and winning three categories at a recent bodybuilding competition in Indiana.
Otterson recently competed in the National Gym Association’s Southern Indiana Sizzling Summer Classic competition. In addition to his day job with the MPD, Otterson also works as a trainer at the Mega Gym in Murray. With gyms being closed for an extended period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Otterson said he had to rely on his own equipment at home to train for the event.
“The NGA is an all-natural bodybuilding division, so we actually get polygraphed and we are subject to urinalysis,” Otterson said. “So I got polygraphed a couple of times. According to the promoter, it was actually the first national show they’ve had in Indiana, and they were thinking it was the first national show they’ve had statewide or countrywide since COVID became a thing. So it was a pretty big deal to finally get to compete, and I loved it.
“This is actually my first (competition). My coach’s original game plan was that we were going to compete in (Louisville’s) River City Classic in June, but coronavirus canceled that. Then we had another one in Chicago that we had targeted that was in July, but corona canceled that, so it was of those things where this (Indiana competition) popped up and it was make or break. If corona cancels this, we’re done cutting for the year because I naturally walk around 195-200 pounds. I got all the way down to 168, so putting your body through that (for an extended period of time is tough). We started prep in January for June, and then carrying it for two more months was just brutal. Absolutely brutal.”
Despite the challenges, Otterson said he enjoyed the challenge of training during a pandemic.
“When most guys compete, you’ve got your gym that you’re able to access,” he said. “You’ve got all the food that you would want. You’ve got your coaches that you want, and right in the middle of our training camp, the state comes in, closes down gyms, closes down a lot of facilities. I was fortunate, although my wife (Abby) had been kind of making fun of me – I had been buying random gym equipment for the last year to year-and-a-half and storing it at the house. She was like, ‘Why are you buying this? We have a gym here, you’re a trainer. What are you doing?’ I really didn’t have a good answer, and then right when corona hit, I was like, ‘This is why I was buying everything.’
“So literally in my basement, we had built basically my entire training camp right there, so we didn’t have to substitute anything. We just made it work, and training in the middle of corona, it was one of those things where it mentally ground on you because you didn’t know what was going to open back up, when there was going to be any sense of normalcy, and so you just had to make it work. But it was awesome.”
While physical fitness has been important to him for some time, Otterson said bodybuilding competitions weren’t on his radar until relatively recently.
“I actually used to be pretty heavy,” he said. “About seven years ago, I was close to 300 pounds, and it was one of those things where I started training and losing the weight naturally by myself at the gym. I had tried every ‘lose weight quick’ trick in the book. I had done the wraps, the drinks, the pills, all the stuff you see online that doesn’t work. I finally connected with my coach – his name’s Paul Campbell, and he’s based out of Montana – we connected about almost two years ago. I just came to him and said, ‘Look, I need somebody to take over my training. I’ve gone as far as I can go naturally.’
“Really, just being a police officer here in town, the whole goal was just to be healthy and just be a good representative in uniform and to be in shape and to be able to perform my job the best I could. The more we kept training, the more involved it got. (Campbell) competes, and I asked him one day, ‘Do you think I have what it takes to do it?’ We kind of talked about it and we said we’re going to this. We’re going to do this smart and we’re going to do this methodically and process it.
“So slowly but surely, I just got into it and I got hungry for it. We’ve got a couple of guys here (at Mega Gym), and we compete. So once I saw it, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going after it.’ So I just challenged myself and kept competing and kept training for it and going through training camps, and finally, this year, we looked at the calendar and it lined up perfectly with the River City Classic in Louisville. When everything hit with COVID, it was one of those things where it would have been so easy just to give up and say, ‘Forget it. We’re done for the year, we’ll figure something else out next year.’ But as (my wife) knows, I’m just stubborn. If nothing else, I was just going to cut the weight just to say I’ve been there, I’ve done this and I can do it. I was just fortunate enough to where the show opened up and we got in, we got to compete and we had a favorable result.”
The event took place Saturday, Aug. 1, and Otterson managed to win every category in which he competed.
“I ended up competing in the novice category, the master’s category – which is 35 and up – and then the open category, which is anybody, any weight class, any skill division,” Otterson said. “You have to win the open category in order to get your pro card. I swept all three divisions. First place in all three. Got my pro card.”
Otterson said he had originally been planning to compete as an amateur, but when he heard the NGA would allow him to compete in a professional category, it made him “even hungrier” for the win. Now that he has acheived the goal he set for himself, he said he will take a short break but is already planning the training for next year.
“(My coach and I) are going to take a little time off, and we’re going to compete in the pro category next year, so I’ve got another year of building and growing,” Otterson said. “We’ll reverse diet me back up to about 210-215 pounds and then peel me back down a little bit. We’re not going to go that low (168 pounds) ever again; we’ll probably sit in the 170s. But I plan on being bigger, stronger and leaner, so the next time I step on stage against everybody else that’s a pro, I can hold my own.”
Abby said she and Otterson’s mother, Debbie Otterson, and his 5-year-old son, Duke, kept encouraging him through the process, but there were times when they questioned whether it was worth it. She said there were times when Duke wanted to get ice cream and was disappointed that his dad couldn’t eat it with him. After the competition was over, though, Abby said the first thing Duke said was that he was excited they could do that together again.
“There were times we wondered, ‘Why are we doing this?’” Abby said. “But we knew something would happen and we knew the end result was going to be better than (the work) we’ve put in, and we couldn’t have been happier with what happened over the weekend. And to be able to do it and say, ‘We did this through COVID’ – how many people can say that?”
“We train together, and for us, if anything, it helps our marriage,” Otterson added. “We have a standing rule here – when we’re here, we’re training partners, we’re not married. So for us ... this is our therapy. I think if I didn’t have family who were supporting me training through COVID, it would have been impossible. But having her there training with me in the basement, finding ways to do cardio when other places were shut down, snapping up more gym equipment when we could get our hands on it – going through it together was an awesome experience. She saw me super energetic, she saw me super tired, we clashed. You had everything you could think of in a training camp, and it was with my wife!”
Otterson added that buying all the gym equipment “was a good investment, I’m not gonna lie! It definitely worked out in the long run. But it was just an awesome experience, and being able to show people here in Murray that no matter what the circumstance is, no matter if something as big as COVID that can come in and be completely life-changing – as long as you still have a goal, you find a way.
“It’s funny because my son’s favorite movie is ‘Jurassic Park,’ and it’s like Jeff Goldblum says in that movie: ‘Life finds a way.’ And if you really want it, you have to find a way, and I really wanted it.”
