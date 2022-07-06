MURRAY – After being closed for the last nine months, the Outland School Road bridge on Tuesday opened to traffic about six weeks ahead of schedule.
The state condemned the bridge last fall, the Calloway County Fiscal Court filed a discretionary fund request in March, and later an emergency bridge fund request, to help pay for a new bridge. Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers submitted the lowest bid at $515,000, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet eventually paid for almost 40% of the construction cost. The state funding was split into two installments, with one being paid last month in the final weeks of the 2021-22 fiscal year and the other being paid in the first month of the new 2022-23 fiscal year.
“I want to acknowledge the state, Gov. Beshear’s office, the Transportation Cabinet and (Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Bobbi Jo) Lewis,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “They have gone exceedingly above what they were required to do to make this happen. The Cabinet is furnishing $200,000 of it through their emergency fund. The limits on that are $100,000, so we got $100,000 in June and $100,000 in July. They worked it out, and I just want to give them credit.”
Fifth District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray), who is married to Kenny Imes, worked with the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee to make sure the funding went through, but she gave her husband and the county the majority of the credit.
“I kind of jumped on this at the very end,” Mary Beth said laughing. “I’m proud of it and I’m proud they’ve gotten it done. I did work with (Appropriations and Revenue Committee member) Sal Santoro, but Kenny was key in getting that money because they had already promised that money and earmarked it (for another project).”
Kenny Imes said 500 vehicles cross the bridge every day, including 18 school buses. That’s why the county’s goal was to have the project finished in August before the Calloway County School District would be back in session, so Kenny said he was pleasantly surprised when the contractor finished so early. The bridge is in the county’s second district, which is represented by Magistrate Larry Crutcher, and Crutcher said the closure has been a major inconvenience for nearby residents since November. In addition to being the main bus route, he said that for a typical resident living near the bridge, detouring around it added about an extra 10-15 minutes to their commute.
“They’ve either had to go through Murray or go back around through to Cherry Corner to get from 121 to 94,” Crutcher said.
Kenny Imes said that besides being an inconvenience, having the bridge closed for so long has brought more traffic to other roads.
“This (bridge) doesn’t affect many people besides those who live out here, but what you’ve got to understand is that with increased traffic on the other roads this has caused, it’s deteriorated them too,” he said. “So it’s not just the bridge; it’s all the peripheral things that happen when you close the bridge.”
The bridge is 24 feet wide and 96 feet wide. Imes said that once the gravel settles, the bridge and the rest of Outland School Road will be paved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.