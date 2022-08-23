Overby and Dempsey

Murray native Kellie Overbey, right, is pictured with actor Patrick Dempsey on the set of the 1995 thriller "Outbreak," directed by the late Wolfgang Petersen. In the film, the two play a couple that becomes infected with a deadly virus, hence the realistically disgusting makeup.

 Photo provided

Upon the recent death of acclaimed director Wolfgang Petersen, Murray native Kellie Overbey recalled the time she spent working with him on the 1995 hit movie “Outbreak.”

Petersen died in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. Born in Emden, Germany in 1941, Petersen first gained crossover international attention for his 1981 World War II submarine thriller, “Das Boot” (“The Boat”). He soon made the jump over to Hollywood and directed several hit movies, including “The NeverEnding Story,” “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One,” “The Perfect Storm” and “Troy.”