MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Ben Overby says he plans to pursue his love of writing as a journalism major at Murray State University.
Ben is the son of Darrell and Marla Overby. Having grown up here, he attended Southwest Calloway Elementary School before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS.
While a student at CCHS, he served as editor-in-chief of the Laker Review and was a CCHS Academic Team competitor in arts and humanities, social studies and quick recall. He also competed in Murray State University History Day and for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) in global business, cybersecurity and political science. He was a Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month and is certified in 2016 Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.
Ben said he was not seeking to become the Laker Review’s editor-in-chief, but CCHS journalism teacher Kris Fazi recognized his talent and asked him to do it.
“Writing is always what I’ve been excited about in school, and I’ve always had English teachers telling me it was a talent of mine,” Ben said. “I want to be able to write and get something published. I actually didn’t join the newspaper to become editor-in-chief, but Mrs. Fazi, who runs it, had me in class the year before and asked me if I would be editor-in-chief, so I decided to take it up and I really enjoyed it. It was great to get to write the editorials and have a little control over that, and it was a lot of fun with all the creative freedom you had to write basically whatever article you wanted.”
Ben said Fazi was a great mentor while he worked on the newspaper.
“She had really bragged on my writing the year before and she had a lot of faith in me to be able to do that,” he said.
Ben said he had competed in academic team since fourth grade.
“When I was younger, (I was more focused on) the special studies side, but as I got older, I got more into arts and humanities, and I’ve always done quick recall,” he said.
While he wasn’t as involved in FBLA as he was with academic team, he also competed in FBLA every year in high school. He said he particularly enjoyed seeing national monuments and visiting the Smithsonian Institution while attending an FBLA conference in Washington D.C. last year.
Ben said he plans to write for the Murray State News after starting college, and he added that he has always enjoyed writing about entertainment-related news, particularly when it comes to movies.
“I’m a big movie guy,” he said. “That kind of ties into academic team too. That’s what I was known for in quick recall. I was always buzzing in quick on the movie questions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.