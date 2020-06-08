MURRAY – Two people escaped serious injury in the wee hours of Friday morning when a fire was reported at a house in Murray.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the Murray Fire Department was summoned to South 10th Street at 2:16 a.m., and upon arrival of the first engine company unit, found heavy fire originating from the rear of the structure. However, upon arrival, he said that firefighters were able to determine that two occupants of the house had been able to leave the house safely.
Pologruto said the area where the fire started was an addition to the house and he said heavy fire damage was sustained to that portion. He said the rest of the house received mainly smoke and water damage. The house remained intact.
Pologruto said an investigation of the scene indicates that the blaze was unintentional in nature. He said 19 firefighters responded to the call.
