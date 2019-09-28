MURRAY — The Owen’s Station Spray Park at Central Park has continued thrilling children and adults well past the early August closing date of its parent Murray-Calloway County Pool complex this year.
Thanks to a summer that does not seem to want to end, even with the calendar saying that fall has officially arrived, the park has continued to remain busy as people wishing to hold on to the idea of fun in the sun have satisfied their craving with the park’s variety of cannons and fountains. That is about to end, though.
Today, in fact, will be the final day for people to use it. However, it will not be the last event before Owen’s Station closes for 2019. That comes Sunday, and it is going to the dogs with the inaugural Doggy Summer Splash that starts at 1 p.m. and continues through 4:30.
“It’s something we’ve wanted to try and we’re looking forward to seeing how this goes,” said Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates of the event that is designed to raise money for repairs at the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park, also located inside Central Park.
“We’re hoping this will become another of those events that really takes hold and people look forward to. This is our pilot year and, from responses we’re getting on our Facebook page, there could be quite a few folks out there with the their dogs Sunday, and that’s what we’re hoping will happen.”
The event is the brainchild of Alexandra Rogers, who is the daughter of Murray-Calloway County Park Board member Holly Bloodworth. Bloodworth is co-organizing the event with Linda Cherry, a Park Board member and a founder of the Murray-based Lost but Loved animal rescue group that built the dog park 10 years ago.
On Friday, Cherry said Bloodworth, who does not own any dogs, was talking about the situation at the dog park with her daughter, who owns two dogs at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The topic of discussion was how vandals have damaged the Murray-Calloway dog facility to the point that some smaller and mid-size breeds have escaped through gaps in fencing and run free in the park before being captured.
Cherry said no dogs have been harmed during their escapes, but she does not want that opportunity to continue.
“For one thing, this is a major safety concern for the park,” said Cherry, who added that she cannot give a set number as to how many dogs have escaped through the damaged fencing. “It’s one of those things, though, where I hear about it all of the time, so I would describe the number as ‘extensive.’ However, just one is too many.
“We want all of the dogs to be safe, but we also want their pet parents to be safe too. They’re having to chase them in parking lots and on (Gil Hopson Drive) and that’s dangerous for everyone involved.”
So Rogers told her mother to think about utilizing the spray park, only by turning it over to the dogs.
“I’m so excited about this. I think this is a really good idea and it’s something that people who use this park can grab onto. This is their dog park,” Cherry said, remembering how her daughter, Laura, and volunteers Melissa Kennedy and Penny Green constructed the park after it had served as a BMX bicycle track. “I had just had back surgery, so I couldn’t participate in the heavy lifting, so to speak. But there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears put into that.
“I remember that most of the work was done at night because that was one of the hottest summers imaginable that year. One of the park rangers, though, would come and shine his headlights on us to help us be able to see as we were pouring concrete.”
Sunday’s event will allot certain times for certain sizes of dogs. From 1-2 p.m., small dogs will have the spray park to themselves, followed by all dogs from 2:10-3:10 and large dogs from 3:20-4:20. All dog owners as asked to pick up after their animals should they have to relieve themselves.
Concessions and dog treats will be available.
