MURRAY —While the Murray-Calloway County Pool in Central Park is closed for a second straight year, there is a park entity offering a summertime water activity.
The Owen’s Station Spray Park may not offer diving boards and water slides, but it does present the chance for anyone needing to satisfy the need for cooling off in the summer to quench that urge. And with temperatures approaching the 90-degree mark later this week, it would seem that today’s opening of the 2021 season at the spray park could probably not be better timed.
“We were going to do it (Monday) but, with the way the weather was (cloudy, as well as on the cool side), we just didn’t feel good for then,” said Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates. “But we’re looking forward to getting it open.”
Owen’s Station will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sundays, Yates said.
“We also have folks wanting to do private rentals,” Yates said. “Most of these are birthday parties and I think that will be a good thing for us this summer.”
In years where the pool was open, use of the spray park was free of charge. Last year, when the pool had to close because of COVID-19, a $2 charge was instituted, and that will be the case again this year.
“That’s for two hours, so it’s 11 (a.m.) to 1 (p.m.), then 1 to 3 (p.m.) and 3 to 5,” Yates said. “And we have talked to the (Calloway County) health department and we’ve been told that we can have about 75 kids in there at the same time, which I really don’t think we’ll have. If we did, that would be a really good day for us.
“Also, kids 3 and under have to have a parent with them.”
In the time leading into the opening of the pool, the spray ground’s availability was contingent on the weather. High temperatures during the daytime had to be 80 degrees or higher.
That will not be a problem this week as forecast highs are expected to be in the lower 80s today before rising to the mid-80s by the end of the week and the upper 80s, approaching 90, by the weekend.
“I’ve also got to say hats off to Mike Sykes (Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation aquatics director). He volunteers to get everything ready and he knows the process,” Yates said. “He’s been doing it so long and I talked with him (Monday) and he said we should be ready to go (today).”
