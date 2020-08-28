MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Trinity Owen has moved on to Murray State University to study pre-medicine in hopes of one day becoming a neurosurgeon.
Trinity said she is the daughter of Jada and John Moore. Having grown up in Murray, Trinity attended North Calloway Elementary School before moving on to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS.
In high school, Trinity was involved with Beta Club and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), serving as an officer for three years. She won first place at FBLA regionals in publication design and global business and fifth place at the FBLA state competition in publication design. She said she joined FBLA because she thought it would be good for her future and she enjoyed publication design because she got to show off her creative side. One of her favorite FBLA activities was the annual Princess and Superhero Breakfast fundraiser. She participated for three years and dressed up as Disney characters like Pocahontas and Moana to serve the children who attended.
Trinity also won the best student award in eight different classes. She said this included three business classes, one Spanish class, two science classes, one social studies class and one computer class.
“I loved having classes with Mrs. (Melissa) Wetherington, Mrs. (Jennifer) Stubblefield and Mrs. (Erica) Gray,” she said. “They are amazing teachers. My favorite classes would have to be Multimedia Publishing taught by Mrs. Stubblefield and AP chemistry taught by Mrs. Gray.”
Trinity said she thought her freshman year was pretty east, but her class load really picked up her junior year and became more challenging as she advanced.
“My senior year was probably the most challenging year, and that year, I got to mentor with a teacher and actually focus on important things related to my future career,” she said. “I was a teacher aide for Mrs. Stubblefield, and she taught me a lot of organization skills and a lot of computer-based skills that I did not have before.”
Trinity said her interest in science became deeper when she took chemistry classes in school.
“I never really thought I would be good at chemistry, but I had the basic chemistry class my junior year and I excelled in it and Mrs. Gray basically told me that she’d be upset if I didn’t take AP chemistry the next year.”
Trinity said Gray also suggested pre-med. She said she chose that field because human biology fascinates her and she would love to be able to help people on a daily basis.
“I hope to be a neurologist,” she said. “Ever since middle school, I’ve had a fascination about the brain, so that’s what I’m hopefully going to be; hopefully, I’m going to be a neurosurgeon.”
Explaining her interest, Trinity said, “The first project I remember (doing in school was when) I was curious about how the brain creates dreams. I had to start studying that and I started studying neurons and all the different parts of the brain and what they do. Ever since then, I’ve had a fascination with the brain.”
She is finishing her second week of classes at Murray State, and she said things are going very well so far. She said she was especially encouraged that in her Chemistry 201 class, she knows everything the professor has talked about so far, so it mostly feels like review to her. She said she looks forward to delving deeper into the subject as the semester goes on.
