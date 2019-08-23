PADUCAH — The day after he was appointed by Kentucky’s governor to become the next member of the Murray State University Board of Regents, Leon Owens said he is honored to be given this opportunity.
Owens was appointed late Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Matt Bevin to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of former Regents Chair Susan Guess in June. Guess chose not to continue her duties with the regents after nine years, citing a need to devote most of her time to her daughter who is about to end her high school career and will soon be entering the collegiate level of education.
Reached Thursday morning, the Paducah resident said he and Guess have known each other for many years.
“And hopefully I can close to living up to the leadership that she exhibited, but I am looking forward to it. And I’m looking forward to immediately coming in as a member of the board and doing what I can for the good of the university,” Owens said. ‘I am honored and humbled with this opportunity. I know that (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson and (Interim Provost Dr. Tim) Todd worked tirelessly on this and there was a lot of behind-the-scenes maneuvering for me, particularly from area legislators (particularly state Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah) and I want to thank everyone for their support on this.
“I think the world of Murray State University.”
A native of Metropolis, Illinois, just across the Ohio River from Paducah, Owens did his undergraduate studies at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, graduating in 1986. Among his classmates was one of the most recognized athletes to come from that campus, longtime NBA standout Kevin Duckworth.
That led to a long career with the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in McCracken County. He was with that facility for 29 years before it was shut down by the United States Department of Energy in 2013. By then, though, Owens was already on a new career path, having entered a new MBA program through Murray State at its Paducah campus.
“And I was one of the first graduates of the Murray State cohort, which it is called, in 2014,” he said. “They referred to it as the traveling MBA, where they would go to cities where Murray State had off-site campuses, but for the longest time, Paducah didn’t have this and I remember that Dr. Todd and (Dr. Gerry Muuka) really worked hard to convince the powers that be that Paducah needed the cohort.
“I remember taking classes when the Paducah campus was located in the Crisp Building on the south side of the city. Also, my daughter (Janay Thomas) is a graduate of Murray State (earning her MBA in 2011) and she got that after graduating from Mississippi State (Starkville, Mississippi) in 2005, so we both kind of took the same path, going elsewhere before coming to Murray State, but Murray State means a lot to our family.”
Since graduating, Owens has become president of the Swift & Staley construction firm that is based in Paducah and it also has formed a strong relationship with Murray State. Owens said this was exhibited publicly last year when Swift & Staley served as the sponsor of the Shoot for Scholarship activity in which numerous students participated during halftime of Racers basketball games in the CFSB Center.
This also involved a partnership with Racer Athletics that included a donation to the cause for every free throw made by a men’s or women’s player in the 2018-19 season. When all was said and done, Owens said the total in money that students earned during the halftime promotions and from the free throws made during games was between $12,000 and $13,000.
“I believe we were able to get a few students about $2,000 each to go toward tuition (no one made all of the shots required … a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in a certain time frame) and what was nice about that is they still were going to earn something even if they didn’t make all of those shots,” Owens said. “Also, we were able to give $2,000 more to the Merryman House (a Paducah domestic violence shelter).”
Owens also said that Swift & Staley is full of Murray State graduates, particularly in management. He said the project manager and human resources director are both Murray State alums. He also said he has learned a lot from another Murray State alumnus who has resided in the Paducah area for a number of years, recent Racer Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Jackson, a graduate of Murray’s Douglass High School who went on to star in football and track and field for his hometown university.
“For probably the last 15 years or so, I’ve been able to basically sit at the feet of Dennis Jackson. I consider him a great mentor and I can’t say enough about the man,” Owens said of Dennis, a longtime official with Paducah Independent Schools.
