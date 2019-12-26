MAYFIELD – The Purchase Area Development District staff and other Graves County community members recently held its wrapping party for the Silver Bells program put on annually by the District Long Term Care Ombudsman at each ADD in Kentucky.
District Long Term Care Ombudsman for PADD Sarah Dodd said this year she included residents from personal care homes and long-term care facilities. Residents at Murray’s Spring Creek Health Care Skilled Nursing & Rehab and Fern Terrace Lodge of Murray were among those, and Dodd said she covered 35 total between the two facilities.
“We had PADD staff and community members that adopted a Silver Bell to buy a Christmas gift for and that donated,” Dodd said. “We covered 137 residents, which is 111 more than last year. This was my first year as an ombudsman for Silver Bells. There are a lot of residents that do not have family or visitors and I wanted to try and cover as many as I could for Christmas this year. I want to give a big thank you to everyone that got involved in donating and a big thank you to everyone that at the PADD that helped me wrap the gifts and deliver.”
