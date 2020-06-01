PADUCAH — A rally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Noble Park in Paducah that was intended for solidarity, prayer and peaceful stand-in was postponed.
West Kentucky Star reported Sunday that the rally had been planned by a diverse group to stand-in against the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
However, West Kentucky Star was told that other groups were taking these plans and are trying to organize an entirely different type of protest, which is not what was planned. As a result, it is felt that this would not create the safe and positive atmosphere that is the goal of this gathering.
This comes as several gatherings across the nation that were originally designed as peaceful protests in recent days suddenly became violent. This included Louisville on Thursday, where seven people were shot, and Nashville Saturday night, where the Metro Nashville Courthouse was set on fire and several downtown businesses looted.
