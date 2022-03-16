MURRAY – A Paducah man faces charges for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon following a traffic stop in Calloway County.
According the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday, CCSO Deputy T. Doss stopped a vehicle on U.S. 641 North for a traffic violation. During the stop, two handguns were located. The driver of the vehicle was also determined to have multiple prior felony convictions.
Ronnie H. Sharp, 47, of Paducah was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, along with various traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
