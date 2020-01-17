CALVERT CITY — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that a wreck Wednesday afternoon took the life of one person and left another facing charges.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that the wreck occurred on Interstate 69 near the Interstate 24 overpass. Investigation shows that a Lincoln MKZ driven by Kyle Green, 39, of Paducah, was northbound when Green lost control of the vehicle and a passenger, Jamie Burkes, 33, of Ledbetter, was ejected. She later died at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Green was taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton and faces charges of DUI and second-degree manslaughter. The case is still under investigation and amendments to the charges are possible.
