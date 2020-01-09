PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department said earlier this week that it arrested a man after he was discovered asleep inside the building that he had entered illegally.
In a news release, PPD Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said the man, James Lee Chandler, 60, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication after he had allegedly broken into the Paducah Independent School District Board of Education office building on Caldwell Street. Newberry said that officers found Chandler asleep in one of the offices of the facility.
She said officers responded to the board office at 5 p.m. Monday after alarms inside the building activated, triggering notification of PPD. Once at the scene, Newberry said officers began checking the building and found a man, later identified as Chandler, asleep on the floor of the accounting office.
Newberry then told police that he broke into the building through a door because he was drunk and was looking for a place to sleep. Chandler was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.