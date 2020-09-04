PADUCAH — A man charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hammer Monday night has been arrested.
In a news release Thursday, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said that Henry Lee Dixon fled after he attacked the woman at a home on Rock Creek Circle just before 10 p.m. Monday. Paducah police detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and it was entered into the National Crime Information Computer. Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputies located him this afternoon, and arrested him.
Newberry said that the victim, a 21-year-old Mayfield resident, told police she was at a friend’s home when Dixon, her ex-boyfriend, showed up to discuss their recent break-up. She said he pulled a hammer from a backpack and began hitting her in the head with it. She said she fell down a flight of stairs during the assault.
A witness said Dixon fled in a black car, headed toward Interstate 24. Officers said the car later was found, abandoned, at the end of Jones Street in McCracken County.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of apparent non-life- threatening injuries. Dixon was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. He currently is out on bond after his arrest in Daviess County on a charge of first-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.