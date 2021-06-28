PADUCAH — The search for a Murray man who police say fatally wounded another man a little more than two weeks ago ended on Friday.
That was when Paducah police said that Khalil Griffin, 20, of Murray, turned himself in.
In a news release, Paducah Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Newberry said Griffin walked into police headquarters at a little after 11 a.m. Friday and was immediately arrested. Newberry said Griffin was charged with murder.
Paducah police had been seeking Griffin since June 11. That was the day PPD announced that it had tabbed Griffin as the primary suspect in a shooting that had occurred the previous afternoon in the Forest Hills neighborhood of the city.
PPD said officers were called at 3 p.m. June 10 the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive after receiving reports that shots had been fired. Upon arriving, officers found that a man had been shot. That man was identified as Thomas Willett, 28, of Paducah, who was taken to nearby Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, where he died about two hours later.
Newberry said that the investigation is continuing. Throughout the search, she said that police had information that Griffin not only could be in Murray but also Paducah, Ballard County and the Brookport, Illinois area, which is directly across the Ohio River from Paducah.
On Thursday, West Kentucky Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Griffin’s arrest. The Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Griffin has a prior criminal history. Records show that Griffin was convicted in 2020 in both Calloway and Marshall counties for possession of marijuana, as well as a 2019 conviction for marijuana possession and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Ballard County.
No information was available as to when Griffin will appear in court or his bond conditions.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
